This single-story building looks abandoned — with boarded up windows and padlocked garage doors. But the tribe with its partners have pumped lots of time and money in hopes of breathing new life into the old Osterman Gas Station.
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Six Victorian-era officers quarters up in Prescott have gotten a new lease on life after being transformed into a new affordable housing community for veterans experiencing homelessness.
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SpaceX announced a $24 billion data center project in Texas less than a week after it held a community meeting in Cochise County on a similar proposal.
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Phoenix’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade is celebrating 30 years of history with a new route.
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The Central Arizona Project chose not to keep funding cloud seeding work in Colorado and Utah amid a broader fight over Colorado River water.
KJZZ News
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Five people have died in the Mexican state of Sonora from the mosquito-borne illness.
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An expanded ICU at Abrazo West Campus is expected to open later this month. A hospital spokesperson says $6.5 million is being spent to add a dozen new beds.
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A trial date has been set in Utah for the man charged with killing Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson faces death penalty charges in a trial that is expected to take months.
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Lake Powell, the second-largest reservoir in the U.S., rose more than 20 feet from its mid-September low — dwarfing its gains from this year's snowmelt.
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The Bureau of Land Management plans to auction almost 80,000 acres of land north of the Grand Canyon in a lease sale in December. It will hold another for over 200,000 more acres in February.
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Arizona's largest utility changed directions in its most recent resource plan that will keep the Four Corners coal plant operating until as late as 2038.
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When Democrats take control of the Arizona House and Senate, the Legislature is expected to abandon its legal defense of abortion restrictions still on the books.
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Democrats last week won control of both chambers of the Arizona Legislature for the first time since the 1960s. And on Friday, the incoming majority elected their leaders in both the state House and Senate.
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It's taken two decades, but someone from Tucson is once again going to lead the Arizona State Senate. Democrat Priya Sundareshan is the chamber’s president-elect.
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With maternal mortality rates trending upwards, Banner hospitals are training medical providers to be prepared for the worst.
NPR News
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Little is known about her except that she's reportedly about 13 and named Kim Ju Ae, but Korea's spy agency says she's likely her father's heir.
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His resignation offer comes amid a widening political rift between Prabowo and Widodo and a separate investigation into allegations that senior police officials wiretapped the president.
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Renewed fighting has pushed Ethiopia's healthcare system close to collapse: "The whole emergency (room) was flooded with war trauma patients," one surgeon says of a brutal week in September.
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"School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play," is ending a Broadway run this week and celebrating with livestream broadcasts. We interviewed the Tony-nominated playwright, Jocelyn Bioh.
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Two economists debate what California's vote on Prop 40 means for the wealth tax movement.