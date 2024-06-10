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The Osterman Gas Station sitting on the curb of historic Route 66 in the town of Peach Springs, Arizona, in July 2026.
Gabriel Pietrorazio
/
KJZZ
Indigenous Affairs
The Hualapai Tribe is still pumping new life into this old Route 66 pit stop on Arizona
Gabriel Pietrorazio
This single-story building looks abandoned — with boarded up windows and padlocked garage doors. But the tribe with its partners have pumped lots of time and money in hopes of breathing new life into the old Osterman Gas Station.
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