KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commentary: What happens if democracy's ordinary remedies fail? The readers answer

KJZZ | By Herb Paine
Published August 10, 2026 at 8:59 AM MST
The U.S. Capitol building, white stone against a cloudy sky
Jean Clare Sarmiento
/
KJZZ
The U.S. Capitol on April 4, 2024.

On Aug. 1, 2026, I asked the question we hope we never have to answer: What happens if the ordinary remedies of democracy fail?

I didn’t expect a tidy answer. I got something better: a real argument, spread across a comment thread on social media and a parallel conversation on Substack, in which dozens of readers posed their perspectives.

In inviting the conversation, I said at the outset that my Substack isn’t meant to occupy the political center. It’s meant to occupy the center of the conversation: a place where hard questions get examined rather than dodged. Judged by that standard, folks delivered.

What follows is my attempt to distill the strongest arguments into something more useful than a comment thread: a map of where thoughtful people actually stand — and where they still can’t agree.

Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →

More commentaries from Herb Paine

Tags
Politics
Herb Paine
Commentator Herb Paine is president of Paine Consulting Services in Phoenix.
See stories by Herb Paine