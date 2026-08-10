Commentary: What happens if democracy's ordinary remedies fail? The readers answer
On Aug. 1, 2026, I asked the question we hope we never have to answer: What happens if the ordinary remedies of democracy fail?
I didn’t expect a tidy answer. I got something better: a real argument, spread across a comment thread on social media and a parallel conversation on Substack, in which dozens of readers posed their perspectives.
In inviting the conversation, I said at the outset that my Substack isn’t meant to occupy the political center. It’s meant to occupy the center of the conversation: a place where hard questions get examined rather than dodged. Judged by that standard, folks delivered.
What follows is my attempt to distill the strongest arguments into something more useful than a comment thread: a map of where thoughtful people actually stand — and where they still can’t agree.
Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →
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