Commentary: What happens if democracy's ordinary remedies fail? The readers answer

On Aug. 1, 2026, I asked the question we hope we never have to answer: What happens if the ordinary remedies of democracy fail?

I didn’t expect a tidy answer. I got something better: a real argument, spread across a comment thread on social media and a parallel conversation on Substack, in which dozens of readers posed their perspectives.

In inviting the conversation, I said at the outset that my Substack isn’t meant to occupy the political center. It’s meant to occupy the center of the conversation: a place where hard questions get examined rather than dodged. Judged by that standard, folks delivered.

What follows is my attempt to distill the strongest arguments into something more useful than a comment thread: a map of where thoughtful people actually stand — and where they still can’t agree.

Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →