Commentary: Arizona and Alaska — 2 states, 1 atmosphere, same crisis
Dateline, Juneau.
Here I am in the cool 40-50 degrees climes of Alaska after leaving the triple digit boiler of Phoenix. What a contrast! On the one hand, I’m relishing the natural beauty of the Land of the Midnight Sun. Here, otters glide along the flat, silver surface of the Inside Passage and an eagle flies above the tree line.
Back home, it’s the desert landscape, saguaros, coyotes and hawks. As different as both regions are, I can’t help but reflect on what they have in common. And it’s caused me to do some research and dive deeper into an issue that ought to be far more top of mind among American voters.
It isn’t just that Alaska’s glaciers are melting and that Arizona’s waters are drying up. It’s that both places are simultaneously experiencing climate strain along with economic strategies that exacerbate that strain. The circumstances may be different, but the crisis is shared, real, and existential.
So, I thought I’d look at the data.
Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →
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