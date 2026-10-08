Commentary: Amazon wants to help save the Colorado River. That's a good thing — but is it enough?
Amazon wants to help save the Colorado River. That is a good thing. But is it enough?
The company has announced a $20 million investment in water-conservation projects across the Colorado River Basin and is helping launch a corporate coalition with a two-year goal of mobilizing $100 million.
One Arizona project will invest $2.4 million toward irrigation-efficiency technology on tribal farmland in the Lower Colorado River Basin. Amazon says the project is expected to save approximately 238 million gallons of water each year.
Amazon is not alone.
Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →
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