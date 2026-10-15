Lots of red state stumping for President Trump

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Election day is less than three weeks away. In a moment, we are going to hear from voters in the swing state of Georgia. But first, we wanted to sample what has been happening on the trail in the states that could decide control of Congress.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Now, historically, the president's party tends to lose seats in a midterm. This year, we can add further challenges for Republicans, like gas prices, the war in Iran and President Trump's historically low approval ratings - what some are calling a, quote, "red undertow" that could cause Republicans to lose control of both Houses.

DETROW: Trump has been hitting the trail, including flying all the way to Alaska, a typically Republican state.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: What an honor. I love doing this, stuff, you know? This is worth the eight hours in a plane. And don't forget, I got eight hours going back too. Give me credit for that.

CHANG: He also made a stop in Montana, a state he said, we want to make sure we win, telling reporters...

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TRUMP: Normally, I wouldn't be going, but I like to also pay my respect to places that I don't have to go.

CHANG: On Friday, Trump will be in Georgia, where polls show Representative Mike Collins trailing Senator Jon Ossoff in the U.S. Senate race.

DETROW: Two recent debates there have featured some heated exchanges, with Collins calling Ossoff a trust fund kid and Ossoff attacking Collins' history of hiring aides with white nationalist views.

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JON OSSOFF: And that's the problem, Mike. It's not just that you've hired half the Third Reich to staff your congressional office. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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