Investigation details who donated to the White House ballroom project

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

When President Trump demolished the East Wing of the White House to make way for a ballroom, he said who was going to pay for it - quote, "100% by me and some friends of mine." A Washington Post investigation has found a list of all the private donations for the ballroom so far, and some of the biggest ones came from Apple, Nvidia and Lockheed Martin. Sarah Blaskey is one of the Post reporters on that investigation, and she's on the line. Good morning.

SARAH BLASKEY: Good morning.

INSKEEP: OK. So what is the secret document, as you describe it in your headline, that you're reading from here?

BLASKEY: So this is a spreadsheet that's used internally by the ballroom fundraising campaign to track donations and pledge donations to this. And all in all, it's got about $333 million of donations logged on it, principally from about 57 major donors. The top donations are 25 million by Apple, Nvidia, as you just mentioned, but there are others as well. You know, this list - a lot of the names were known, but not all of them. The White House released those names last year, but this list also has the names of companies who actually requested to remain anonymous.

INSKEEP: Oh. That's very interesting. There's, like, a separate category for the people who don't want their contributions to be known. Do these companies have some kind of business with the federal government?

BLASKEY: Almost all of them are subject to federal regulations in some way, either through the need to have agencies approve mergers or acquisitions or, to Nvidia's case, sell chips to China. And in one case, there is the daughter of a man who was actually pardoned for a crime by President Trump after his daughter made this - the first payment on one of these donations.

INSKEEP: I want to sort that through and make clear what you think is happening or what is not. Is there, in any case, a quid pro quo where someone is explicitly giving money for the ballroom because they want something from the president?

BLASKEY: I want to be clear that nothing that we have seen so far makes that explicit. We have no evidence of a quid pro quo. Simply put, it's a bunch of companies and individuals on this list who have business in front of the government or sometimes even government contracts at the time that they're making these donations. But there is no evidence that they're - you know, something was given and gotten in return. We just don't know.

INSKEEP: Are we then describing the way that Washington influence more commonly works? They are doing business with the government. And someone calls up and says, would you like to contribute to this project? And the answer becomes self-evident.

BLASKEY: In some ways, this is very much like campaign fundraising, right? This is a type of political donation, in a way. The difference is corporations can't give to individual politicians, for the most part, for their political campaigns. In this case, we have corporations giving unlimited amounts - in some cases, entirely secrecy. There are no transparency rules around this kind of giving. And it's going into an account funneled through a couple of intermediaries - an account that the president directly controls himself.

INSKEEP: How has the administration responded to your reporting?

BLASKEY: The administration has not denied the list or anything like that. They have called the donors patriots - people dedicated and companies dedicated to making America great again. And they've pointed out that, you know, basically, they feel like they can't win. If they fund this ballroom through private donations, then people will complain...

INSKEEP: People complain.

BLASKEY: ...That...

INSKEEP: Or tax dollars also - there'd be another concern.

BLASKEY: Yeah.

INSKEEP: Absolutely. Washington Post investigative reporter Sarah Blaskey, thanks so much for your reporting. Really appreciate it.

BLASKEY: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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