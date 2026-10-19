With the midterms approaching, a look at swing state North Carolina

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We've been talking with voters in the southeast. It's part of NPR's election coverage from regions across America. And tomorrow on MORNING EDITION, we hear voters in North Carolina and Georgia. To prepare, we met with Frank Bruni, who is a New York Times columnist. He covers politics. He lives and teaches in North Carolina. And he's a former Times restaurant critic, so of course we had him choose the restaurant where we met for dinner in Chapel Hill.

Mr. Bruni, hey. Steve.

FRANK BRUNI: Nice to see you.

INSKEEP: Good to see you, as well. Hawthorne & Wood has low lighting and bottles glistening behind the bar.

BRUNI: It's just a favorite in Chapel Hill of people who are looking for a nice place to go out to eat.

INSKEEP: And the restaurant says something about this part of North Carolina, the Research Triangle, home to big universities and biomedical research firms. It has attracted talent from around the world.

What does the menu here say about this place, do you think?

BRUNI: This place?

INSKEEP: Yeah.

BRUNI: It says that the chef wants you to know that he's worldly and that he's worked all over the place. But it also says that he kind of wants you to know that he knows where on the map he is because you'll see things like Carolina rice on this menu. You'll see they're getting their fish from the North Carolina coastline.

INSKEEP: The way you just described the chef's ambition sounds to me like the Research Triangle.

BRUNI: Yeah. Yeah.

INSKEEP: It's North Carolina.

BRUNI: But it's more than North Carolina.

INSKEEP: We talked about North Carolina's politics while eating halibut served over a Thai lemongrass sauce.

(SOUNDBITE OF DISH CLANGING)

INSKEEP: Bon Appetit.

We were in one of the very urban, very blue parts of this state.

BRUNI: This is a purple state not because there's any purple place, but because there are blue places and red places, then you mash them together, you get a purple result.

INSKEEP: Most of North Carolina's 100 counties are rural and conservative.

Were you surprised when this state voted for Trump in 2024?

BRUNI: Not at all. And I will tell you why.

INSKEEP: He saw a Republican ad leaning into the culture wars that said Kamala Harris was for they/them, and Trump was for you.

BRUNI: Just as a kind of piece of provocative political theater, that is one of the best ads I've ever seen. And when I saw the ad and how frequently it was playing, I knew she was done here. This is a state that is not profoundly culturally conservative...

INSKEEP: Yeah.

BRUNI: ...But it's somewhat culturally conservative.

INSKEEP: North Carolina voted for Trump. And the Research Triangle found out what that meant. Bruni teaches at Duke, one of the area's big universities.

BRUNI: I'm suddenly in these meetings about how we're going to cut 20% of our budgets at Duke.

INSKEEP: Universities lost federal research grants. And local research firms cut staff.

BRUNI: There was this bafflement and disorientation and sadness about the fact that one of our great points of global pride is our system of higher education. I mean, how many of the inventions that define modern life...

INSKEEP: Yeah.

BRUNI: ...Were incubated on university campuses? I don't think voters know that.

INSKEEP: To be clear, this is still a very prosperous region. The universities are beautiful. And even the woods seem perfect, as if somebody was raking the ground. The halibut was great.

What'd you think, Reena?

REENA ADVANI, BYLINE: I thought it was absolutely out of this world (laughter).

INSKEEP: That's our editor, Reena Advani. But for all the attractions of this place, Frank Bruni says he's been watching this year as home prices began slipping. He feels his students in the school of public policy are not sure what kind of world they're graduating into.

BRUNI: Just everything feels like an enormous question mark to them.

INSKEEP: This fall's election is a question mark, too, though Democrat Roy Cooper is leading in the Senate race against Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina. Cooper is focused constantly on the cost of living. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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