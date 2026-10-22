Former Phoenix police officer accused of assault and kidnapping allowed to visit California

A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner has given a former Phoenix police officer accused of assault and kidnapping permission to visit California.

Commissioner Sigmund Popko gave Luis Vasquez Jr. a green light to travel this weekend to his godson’s first birthday party in Anaheim, California.

Vasquez was one of two officers fired over a violent and unreported traffic stop in August.

His request to leave the state while under electronic monitoring was opposed by prosecutors and Benjamin Taylor, an attorney for the people pulled over.

“And we made the argument, the court doesn’t know, pretrial services doesn’t know, whether he’s drinking, he’s smoking, he’s committing other bad acts,” Taylor said.

Popko noted that Vasquez had the lowest score possible in a flight risk assessment and brief travel to a neighboring state is not uncommon.

Vasquez’s defense attorney declined to comment.