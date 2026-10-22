Mississippi Senate race is drawing attention from high-profile Democrats

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The U.S. Senate race in Mississippi is getting a lot of attention from prominent Democrats. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is one of them. She plans to visit the state today. Elise Catrion Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting reports.

ELISE CATRION GREGG, BYLINE: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom has a fairly succinct view of what's happened in Mississippi since the last election.

SCOTT COLOM: When Mississippi voted in 2024, they voted for America first, right? And they were right to vote to put themselves first. But they're getting Mississippi last. We're getting betrayed.

GREGG: Colom, a district attorney and seventh-generation Mississippian, is running in a state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator since 1982. The last time an incumbent senator was defeated here was in 1942. Still, high-profile Democrats, like New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, seem to think Colom can beat incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith. So he paid a visit to Mississippi.

CORY BOOKER: You in this room and the other people I'm going to meet on my trip here, you're the ones that are going to make a difference in a race that could come down to a few hundred or even a few dozen votes. That's how close it is going to be.

GREGG: Earlier this month, he was pumping up canvassers for Colom in Gulfport on Mississippi's heavily Republican coast.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: To higher...

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Wages.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Lower...

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Costs.

GREGG: Booker isn't the only big name to visit Colom. Besides Kamala Harris, former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia have all joined Colom on the campaign trail across Mississippi. Warnock, in particular, has a unique perspective. His 2020 run was one that many didn't think would end successfully.

RAPHAEL WARNOCK: We had been saying in Georgia for years to the national media, to the National Democratic Party, that Georgia was primed to do something special and flip that state. And year after year, when it didn't happen, people said, oh, we go again, Lucy with the football.

GREGG: But voters did send Warnock to Washington in 2021 as Georgia's first Black Senator. The national attention Mississippi is getting isn't just from in-person visits. The Senate Majority PAC aligned with Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer invested $1.2 million into TV advertising for Colom just this week. Spokeswoman Christina Thompson says they're leaning on Mississippi's large Black population as a core voting bloc for Democrats. And spending now is a way to grow the party in the South.

CHRISTINA THOMPSON: Of course, we'd rather be winners than losers, but I will say, when we're talking about building infrastructure, what we're really saying is that we are making a down payment for the future. And we're saying that we believe that states like Mississippi, they're not something that we should just write off.

GREGG: Hyde-Smith called the high-profile visits and outside funding by Democrats just noise and isn't worried about them. Most polls show her comfortably ahead of Colom, but his campaign says this is still their year to flip Mississippi. For NPR News, I'm Elise Catrion Gregg in Jackson. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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