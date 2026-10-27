A group of former Freedom Riders is encouraging young voters in the South

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

A group of 1961 freedom riders spent this election season retracing the historic civil rights bus trip from Washington, D.C., to New Orleans. Organizers stopped at historically Black colleges and universities, dropping in on campus events and supporting young voters.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: We have a shuttle to the polls. Thank you guys so much. Get out to vote.

SUMMERS: Leoneda Inge of member station WUNC caught up with the group in North Carolina.

LEONEDA INGE, BYLINE: A sleek black tour bus with the ride plastered across the back pulled onto the campus of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro recently. Eighty-one-year-old Alphonso Petway sat near the front.

ALPHONSO PETWAY: It's just a good time to be alive and to witness what's going on.

INGE: This year marks 65 years since freedom riders, Black and white, traveled South to end segregated interstate bus travel and push for voting rights. During the freedom rides, 85-year-old Kredelle Petway Phillips spent three days in jail, charged with breach of peace. Phillips says she had to be on this commemorative bus trip.

KREDELLE PETWAY PHILLIPS: It is extremely important today for us to reignite the movement to get people out to vote, and that is a part of what this ride was envisioned for.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Hey, everybody. Can I get a Aggie pride?

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Aggie pride.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Thank you guys so much for coming out here today. We have a shuttle to the polls.

INGE: Students on this campus have been very vocal this election season because state officials voted to close a longtime polling place on campus. Nyla Taylor is a member of the student NAACP chapter here. She holds a sign that reads free rides to polls.

NYLA TAYLOR: I think recently, even through social media at our school and overall, it's kind of been one of those things where it's like, you should be embarrassed if you're not using your right. The majority of us are of age, and we have been affected directly by the things that are happening.

INGE: During early voting, students marched in solidarity to the closest precinct and secured rides for others. Junior Jaxon Gay says he can't imagine not voting.

JAXON GAY: I've always kind of cared about, you know, social justice. I've always cared about just, you know, my life. And I believe that to not vote is to kind of just throw that to the wayside. It allows anything to happen to you.

INGE: Engaging young voters is what 81-year-old freedom rider Stephen Thomas wanted to do. And he says he's impressed.

STEPHEN THOMAS: With the young people, with the colleges, with the New South, I would say.

INGE: A New South, he says, where young Black people speak out and vote.

For NPR News, I'm Leoneda Inge in Greensboro, North Carolina.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLACK STAR SONG, "RESPIRATION FT. COMMON") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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