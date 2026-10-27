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Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says person found in Mexico is not missing woman from 2024

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:13 PM MST
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Mexican authorities recently claimed to have found a woman who disappeared in Arizona more than two years ago. Now, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says she is still missing.

Over the weekend, authorities in Tijuana said police had found Shayna Feinman, who has been missing since March of 2024.

According to 12News, Feinman’s car, dog, camping gear and wallet were all left behind near Peach Springs and Seligman. Murder charges against Feinman’s boyfriend and the property owner where she was staying were reportedly dismissed.

Now the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. authorities confirmed that physical evidence shows the person found in Mexico was not Feinman.

There is still a $20,000 reward for information that leads to her discovery.

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Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey