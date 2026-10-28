Former DOJ official on judge blocking Trump's D.C. golf course renovation

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Here's a pattern during the Trump administration. The Justice Department directly obeys the president's orders, and the Justice Department repeatedly turns its power against people the president personally dislikes. Then judges or the citizens on grand juries decline to go along. Most recently, NPR has confirmed, a grand jury rejected a request from federal prosecutors to indict Cassidy Hutchinson. She's a former Trump White House staffer who testified before the Committee on the January 6 attacks.

Sarah Isgur used to work for the Justice Department in the first Trump administration and is now editor of SCOTUSblog, which covers the Supreme Court. Sarah, welcome back.

SARAH ISGUR: Thanks so much for having me.

INSKEEP: And good morning. Isn't it unusual to have multiple grand juries now turn aside multiple requests from prosecutors for indictments?

ISGUR: Well, there's always been the phrase - a prosecutor could indict a ham sandwich.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

ISGUR: And we've, like, run up against our deli needs here. Yes.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) So what's going on? Do we have prosecutors - I assume they know these are stinker cases they're taking to the grand juries. Are they just going along and counting on citizens to do justice here?

ISGUR: I think that's exactly right. And you've also seen the Justice Department prosecutors try to find ways around it. So in the Cassidy Hutchinson case, of course, a grand jury rejected the indictment. In the Jim Comey case, they tried not to seek an indictment at all. They've tried to do something called an information where the prosecutor just attests that there's probable cause, and that should be enough. And I will tell you, while the judge hasn't ruled on this yet, that's going to be a loser of an argument because, of course, the Constitution guarantees a grand jury. And the statute that they're trying to indict under requires an indictment.

INSKEEP: We can infer there that the prosecutor thinks if they'd gone to a grand jury, they would lose again.

ISGUR: That's right.

INSKEEP: So let's talk about another very important subject - golf. Close to my heart. A judge has temporarily blocked the president from reshaping a public golf course in Washington. And a really interesting argument unfolded in which Judge Ana Reyes asked, is the president planning to defy my orders and close down this golf course and reshape it completely? And the prosecutors said, don't believe the president and what he's said. Believe us. What's going on there, exactly?

ISGUR: Exactly what you said. For a long time, the Department of Justice officials, the Department of Interior officials have told Judge Reyes that there are no plans to change this golf course, while President Trump has been on Truth Social saying, you know, buckle up. We're closing it any day now. And they've told her, don't believe him. Believe us. And so she was allowing the Trump administration, not enjoining them, over and over again.

And then, of course, over Columbus Day weekend, they suddenly remove all of these trees. And so now she says, look. I'm not believing you anymore. And I want you to come to my courtroom and explain to me whether the president intends to move forward, because that's what he's saying publicly, even though you're telling me otherwise. And of course, if there was ever going to be a constitutional crisis during this administration, it would have to involve golf courses.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Because it's the thing he wants to spend time on. What is - what - I mean, as someone who's been inside the Justice Department, what's the position you're in if you're a prosecutor and you're asserting one thing, and the president just constantly says the opposite?

ISGUR: So this case is interesting because it doesn't involve these prosecutors we were talking about earlier.

INSKEEP: Right. Right, right.

ISGUR: We're now in the civil division.

INSKEEP: Got it. Got it.

ISGUR: And what you're seeing is a lot of the lawyers not signing these motions to Judge Reyes. And instead, some of those top political appointees are the only ones willing to sign them. And you can see in her order, you know, she transcribes some of what she's been told. And to borrow the legal term, like, it's a little bonkers town. And she says in her order, I am not the Lorax. I do not speak for the trees.

INSKEEP: (Laughter).

ISGUR: I speak for the rule of law.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Great Dr. Seuss reference. Just in a few seconds, the Justice Department employees who declined to sign these statements - is it that they could be disbarred for lying if they signed the statements?

ISGUR: Absolutely, or face other bar discipline. But it's also a signal to the judge that, you know, look. A lot of officers of the court aren't willing to attest to this.

INSKEEP: Sarah Isgur of SCOTUSblog, author of "Last Branch Standing," pleasure talking with you. Thank you so much.

ISGUR: Thank you, Steve.

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