Cybersecurity experts are using AI to help secure election infrastructure

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The Trump administration is scaling back federal resources to fight foreign meddling in U.S. elections. At the same time, the president is still talking about voter fraud, without evidence. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts outside the government are doing their own work to secure election infrastructure. NPR's Jenna McLaughlin reports.

JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: Federico Kirschbaum believes people deserve to be confident in the security of their critical systems.

FEDERICO KIRSCHBAUM: So I'm from Argentina, and I have always seen security - that should never be a privilege.

MCLAUGHLIN: That's particularly true for government systems that might not have the resources of a big corporation to invest in cybersecurity, he says.

KIRSCHBAUM: We know that governments around the planet are playing catch-up.

MCLAUGHLIN: Playing catch-up. With the U.S. midterm elections approaching on November 3, there's a deadline. To reassure voters that the process is secure, even lesser-known components of election infrastructure are important. That's where the Election Assistance Commission comes into play. The EAC is an independent bipartisan agency that serves as a clearinghouse for information on election administration in the U.S. Kirschbaum and his team at XBOW, a cybersecurity company that finds vulnerabilities in systems, found an obscure flaw in one of the EAC's web applications - a flaw that would, in theory, let bad guys get near-full access to a server on their network.

KIRSCHBAUM: Let's think the vulnerability we found as a master key for that server.

MCLAUGHLIN: While that server isn't connected to a voting machine or voter rolls, Kirschbaum explains that getting inside could serve as an initial foothold that would allow an attacker to make their way deeper into the network. XBOW worked with the EAC to patch the hole well in advance of the elections to prevent that from happening. And they actually got some help from AI.

KIRSCHBAUM: That's the more interesting part, because there is no human.

MCLAUGHLIN: Kirschbaum says he and his team have been using AI tools, prompting them with specific questions and guiding them towards finding vulnerabilities in systems that humans have been unable to catch in the past before someone else finds them. Not every bug AI finds is something a bad guy can exploit in the real world. But cybersecurity experts paired with AI agents can spot the ones to take seriously and defend against.

KIRSCHBAUM: There is kind of a silent race.

MCLAUGHLIN: A silent race between the defenders and the attackers. Luckily, in this case, the Election Assistance Commission got a head start.

Jenna McLaughlin, NPR News.

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