Election Day 2026: The view from Iowa

STEPHEN FOWLER, BYLINE: I'm Stephen Fowler, reporting from Des Moines, Iowa, where there's a bit of a break in the rain today. Iowa is a state that wasn't on many people's radar coming into this election cycle, but it's an agriculture-heavy state that's been affected heavily by Trump administration economic policies, tariffs, rising prices, you name it. And that's why there's a competitive race for governor, U.S. Senate and three of its four House seats that I'm watching that will be on the front lines of determining which party controls each chamber of Congress.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And remember, NPR is bringing you election news from around the country. Special coverage begins tonight as results roll in.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.