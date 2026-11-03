Election Day 2026: The view from Michigan

SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE: Michigan is one of those states that could decide control of the House and the Senate. And the rhetoric in that race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican former congressman Mike Rogers has turned pretty intense. I stopped at this polling place in the Detroit suburbs. It's a little neighborhood school. It's actually where I went to elementary school. And voters have been showing up at a pretty steady clip.

TUBA HASAN: My name is Tuba Hasan. We usually bring our son with us when we come vote. He's just 7. He's at school today, but I wish he would have been here because then he would have been part of the history. It's also nice to see that while there is hateful rhetoric on the rise, you're also seeing more allies. That says something about the people of Michigan, saying, this is not who we are as Michiganders, let alone this is not who we are as Americans.

GRINGLAS: I have met voters in Michigan this year who have struggled with their vote, maybe backing a candidate from a different party then they did two years ago. Still, pretty much every voter I have spent time with in Michigan this year says they feel how important this state is right now.

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