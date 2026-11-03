Election Day 2026: The view from Ohio

SAIGE MILLER, BYLINE: I'm NPR politics reporter Saige Miller, and I'm in Ohio for election night, where a handful of competitive races are taking place. Most eyes are on the Senate where Democrats are working hard to flip the seat blue. A victory in Ohio would get the party one step closer to gaining a majority in the chamber. There are also two competitive House races and a tight governor's race. While Ohio is a reliably red state, President Trump's job performance has lagged. Ohioans are upset about the economy, tariffs, the cost of healthcare and the war in Iran.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And NPR is bringing you election news from around the country. Join Ailsa and me. We'll be here for hours with special coverage...

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

(Laughter).

KELLY: ...As all the results roll in tonight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.