Election Day 2026: The view from Texas

ASHLEY LOPEZ, BYLINE: I'm Ashley Lopez, and I'm in Austin, Texas. Voters here have been voting in record numbers for a midterm election, and that's because there's some very closely watched races here, including a big Senate race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton, who is currently the state's attorney general. A lot of money has been spent here, and the question is whether this race could be the first time in over 30 years that a Democrat wins a statewide election in Texas. It's been an open question for much of this campaign. Talarico has been outperforming Democrats historically in the polls, but soon we'll know from election results whether the streak of Republican hold in Texas politics is over.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And stay tuned as NPR brings you election news from around the country, including special coverage as results roll in tonight.

(SOUNDBITE OF BEYONCÉ AND POST MALONE SONG, "LEVII'S JEANS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.