Georgia Voters go to the polls to elect a new governor and decide fate of Sen. Ossoff

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Ailsa Chang.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

And I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Let's head to Georgia. On the ballot there, the state's next governor and the fate of Senator Jon Ossoff, Democrat running for reelection. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Sarah Kallis joins us now from the C.T. Martin Recreation Center. That's in Atlanta. She's there talking to voters. Hey there, Sarah.

SARAH KALLIS, BYLINE: Hi. Thanks for having me.

KELLY: Hey. Glad to have you with us. All right, tell me more about where exactly you are, what the mood is like there.

KALLIS: Well, the energy is absolutely electric here at this rec center where I'm at. It's a polling place for a historically Black neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. There's a DJ playing, so music is bumping. People are dancing in typical Atlanta fashion. And there's four food trucks here, serving barbecue, funnel cake and shaved ice. There's also a playground for kids, and you can hear dozens of them playing in the background. And so there's definitely a lot of excitement on the ground. And there's been a pretty steady stream of voters in and out of the poll all day. Alexis Parks loved the atmosphere here as she cast her ballot.

ALEXIS PARKS: I'm feeling good. I like it. I'm happy I voted. My vote matters. I encourage everyone to get out and vote.

KALLIS: And Republicans and Democrats in Georgia have both been telling their bases that this election could be consequential and that they need to come out and vote.

KELLY: It sounds like you're having fun - more fun than we're having (laughter) here in the studio in Washington. What about the issues? What are voters telling you is motivating them to come out and vote today?

KALLIS: Well, cost of living is definitely on many voters' minds. It's a No. 1 issue for some people, like in many other areas of the country. And that's certainly been reflected in how candidates have reached out to voters this cycle. Democrats have been tying high prices to some Trump administration policies, like tariffs and the Iran war. But Republicans are promising lower income and property taxes here in Georgia if they win. Some Republican voters, like Anita Sandefur in Macon, say that the president just needs more time to bring prices down.

ANITA SANDEFUR: With the tariffs, they are working great because of the income coming in. It just hasn't filtered down yet to all of us - gas prices, you know, grocery prices. But that's all going to come down. Nothing happens overnight.

KALLIS: And so Trump obviously isn't on the ballot, but he's definitely on voters' minds. And some voters have told me that they're voting to send a message to the president, like Ahmed Laroui (ph), who voted for Jon Ossoff in hopes that he'll push back against Trump.

AHMED LAROUI: What motivated me, to be honest, is the president of the United States. So I think we need to change things, and it start locally, right? Small change make big change, so start today.

KELLY: Meanwhile, I want to ask about Keisha Lance Bottoms. This is former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democrat. She's running for governor. She would make history be the first Black female governor in the whole country. How are her chances looking?

KALLIS: Well, polling has Bottoms effectively tied with her opponent, Rick Jackson, who's a billionaire and a healthcare executive. And so this is considered a true toss-up going right into today. And Bottoms has been appearing with Senator Jon Ossoff, who's the incumbent Democratic senator, a lot during her campaign. They billed that the United for Georgia campaign. And polls have Ossoff ahead of his challenger, who's Republican Congressman Mike Collins. So a lot is just going to depend on turnout today. And this election is another test of Georgia as a swing state. As we know, Trump won here in 2024, but Biden famously won in 2020.

KELLY: Yeah. And just briefly, Sarah, shifts across the South - we're seeing, for example, Black voters showing up in higher numbers in early voting. Is that true in Georgia too? What are you seeing?

KALLIS: Yeah. The state is, like much of the South, is growing, and it's becoming more diverse. Polling certainly hinted at some Democratic gains, and we're just going to have to look to results to see if that means Democrats actually pick up seats here, or if it's more of a shift in margins, which is still important, as the parties are both paying attention to the South for future races.

KELLY: Sarah Kallis of Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta. Thank you, Sarah.

KALLIS: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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