'Morning Edition' hosts share what they learned from voters heading into the midterms

A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: On this Election Day, many Americans have already voted. Now, some knew for months just how they would vote, and some are deciding today.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

True. We begin this Election Day knowing Democrats have an advantage in the fight to control Congress and not knowing how the last few people will decide. All four hosts of this program interviewed voters in October, and we did find some people who were truly undecided. People know about their lives but may not know just how to translate their experience into a vote, especially when they are people in President Trump's 2024 coalition.

MARTÍNEZ: So, Steve, when I was in Texas, I was in San Antonio at a high school football game, and I met Marlene Escutia. She had the words - band mom - on the back of her T-shirt. She was watching her daughter play the flute at this game. She's a Republican - has always voted Republican - but she's not happy with the party. Gas prices and the cost of living, the cost of groceries, have all affected her in a big way. I asked her if she had figured out exactly who she was going to vote for. She said no. And I had to know why.

MARLENE ESCUTIA: It's a late thing. Usually, I just kind of go in and, you know, vote all Republican. But we'll just kind of see when I get there how I'm feeling for the day.

MARTÍNEZ: We'll just kind of see when I get there...

INSKEEP: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: ...How I'm feeling for the day. I mean, her conflict is really between her Republican values and the actual performance of the party. And she mentioned how she was also trying to get together with her husband to try and, you know, make a decision. But he works nights, so they barely see each other anymore.

INSKEEP: Oh, wow. OK. So they want to vote the same way, which I understand. I recently learned my grandparents - one was a Democrat. One was a Republican. They'd cancel each other out every election.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter) Yeah.

INSKEEP: I guess they don't want to do that. I want to bring up somebody who was in President Trump's coalition who had not really focused on the candidates yet when we met him in October. Ryan Dunlap is his name. He runs a hardware store in rural North Carolina in Stokes County, and his concern had to do with the prices right there in his store.

RYAN DUNLAP: You can't really price anything off the top of your head anymore, like I used to - could do. I say, hold on. Let me look it up, 'cause every time it goes up, you know, $2, $3, $4, $5. And that's the state we're in.

INSKEEP: He's concerned about the war in Iran. He's not sure what's going on there, although at the same time, A, he generally votes conservative. He can't see how you'd run a business and not be conservative, and this is a conflict for him. He needed to focus on the candidates and make a decision.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And, you know, I also remember, too, Russell Boening. He's a cattle rancher. He's also president of the Texas Farm Bureau. They always endorse Republican, and Russell always votes Republican as well. But I asked him about President Trump's policy of lifting tariffs on foreign ground beef and how, at least in his opinion, it wasn't working. And he said he would tell the president if the president ever asked him. But, Steve, I mean, I wish you could have been there to see his face. He looked strained to say that he would tell the president that something wasn't working, as if he just - it went against every fiber of his being to even admit that.

INSKEEP: Yeah. And there are also people we should mention in the Trump 2024 coalition who are sticking with the Republican Party. I particularly think of a voter in Marietta, Georgia, who said Americans have a problem with delayed gratification. Things aren't going very well right now, but she felt in the longer term, things would be better. However, there's something significant there, A. And that is the acknowledgment that things are not, in fact, going very well for many Americans right now.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Those are the thoughts and voices of some people that, Steve, we spoke to that are kind of making their decision possibly today. So we'll find out about getting some results on MORNING EDITION coming up tomorrow.

INSKEEP: Yeah, or as many more days as it may take.

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