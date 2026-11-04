Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeats Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The Democratic wave includes major victories for the progressive wing of the party. At least five candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and its local chapters were elected to the House of Representatives. That is a record. Progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed also won his Senate race in Michigan. Joining us now to talk more about this is longtime NPR political correspondent Don Gonyea from Detroit, where he lives and has been watching this story play out all year. Good morning, Don.

DON GONYEA, BYLINE: Good morning. Glad to be here.

MARTIN: So how did El-Sayed do it?

GONYEA: You know, let me describe a very early meeting I had with him in August of last year. He wanted to meet for coffee. He was getting to know reporters. It was a one-on-one meeting. And in that meeting, he laid out his path for me. I only knew of him - barely - from his previous job as a public health administrator in Detroit. His plan for victory was to bring those Arab American voters from the 2024 election - 100,000 of them in Michigan - who withheld their support for Democrats because of U.S. support for Israel in the war in Gaza. That was a big deal in 2024. He said he'd bring them back into the fold, and that would be key.

Then he said he would rebuild the Democratic coalition and that he would - and this is important - campaign everywhere, even in the reddest, most Republican areas of the state, to cut down on GOP margins in those places. And he said - you know, snap of the fingers - victory will follow. I confess I was very skeptical. But here we are, though none of this is to say it was an easy task for him.

MARTIN: Well, gosh. Not easy at all - very contentious, both in the primary and in the general.

GONYEA: To say the least. And he faced an onslaught of ads, TV spots, that focused on his Muslim background. There were unfounded claims that he had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. President Trump referred to him as Mohamed constantly and called him a Jihadist. El-Sayed spoke to that in his victory speech early this morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ABDUL EL-SAYED: I'm not a politician. I'm a doctor with an 11-letter first name.

(CHEERING)

EL-SAYED: They told us when I started this campaign there was no way to beat the money. They told us that someone with a name and my story - a Muslim - was unelectable.

MARTIN: And going back to that, one reason the race was so contentious was his primary opponent, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who - you know, first, they had this hard-fought primary. Then she endorsed him - you know, kind of - and then, days before Election Day, flipped, endorsed his opponent, shocked everybody. How did that play out?

GONYEA: Right. And it dominated the news in the final weekend of the campaign. Social media, of course, ate it up. You know, between that and the onslaught of last-minute ads during the weekend in football games and everywhere else, there were also concerns about the Jewish vote, and what her flip-flop at the end might mean there. That's a Democratic stronghold that a Democrat needs. Again, we haven't seen all of the exit polls, but the final result shows that he seems to have just weathered it all. And ultimately, it wasn't as close as many thought it would be.

MARTIN: That is longtime NPR political correspondent Don Gonyea speaking to us from Detroit. Don, thank you.

GONYEA: My pleasure. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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