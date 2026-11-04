Democrat Troy Jackson wins Maine Senate race over Republican Susan Collins

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now let's go to Maine, where Democrat Troy Jackson has defeated Republican Susan Collins, who has held that seat since 1997. Maine Public Radio state House correspondent Kevin Miller was with the Collins campaign in Bangor last night, and he's with us now. Good morning.

KEVIN MILLER, BYLINE: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So what was it like in that room when the race was called?

MILLER: Well, it was very somber. This was around 12:30 or 1 a.m. A rumor had started circulating among the press and kind of the relatively small crowd that was still left that Senator Collins had conceded. But then her campaign made it official by putting out a statement. And I'd say, you know, some people in the room were in disbelief at first, because, as you said, Senator Collins is just such a political institution here in Maine. But a big part of the vote was a rejection of the Trump administration and Republicans more generally. You know, I saw some tears among Collins supporters and campaign staff. You know, many of them have worked for her for decades, but we didn't actually hear from Senator Collins herself last night.

MARTIN: Except for that statement. OK. So Troy Jackson, the eventual winner, only got into this race a couple of months ago after the previous nominee, Graham Platner, withdrew over rape allegations. So why don't you just tell us a little bit more about Troy Jackson?

MILLER: Yeah. Right. So Troy Jackson is a professional logger from far northern Maine. He served about 20 years in the state legislature, including about six years as president of the Maine Senate. He also ran for governor last year but lost in the Democratic primary. So he was fairly well known, at least in Democratic circles, before jumping into the Senate race. But as you said, he only had, I think it was a little more than a hundred days to ramp up the Senate campaign after Platner withdrew, so this was pretty much an all-out sprint for him to convince the independents who make up about one-third of the voters here in Maine, as well as some Democrats who have voted for Collins in the past. He needed to convince them that they should support him this year.

MARTIN: OK. So you've already told us that you think a lot of this vote was a repudiation of President Trump's policies and perhaps other things - tone, whatever else. But what is it about Jackson's message that you think resonated with voters and took him over the top?

MILLER: Well, I guess, Jackson, he's a progressive who is running on many of the same issues that Platner had, and Platner's campaign was just meteoric. It just took off - appeared to me as like nothing I'd ever seen. You know, Jackson really talked about things like Medicare for All, defending abortion rights and supporting union workers. And I think because of his background as a logger, he had that blue-collar working man appeal for a lot of voters that was appealing in this rural state. And here we actually have a clip from Jackson's victory speech early this morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TROY JACKSON: Tonight, or again this morning...

(LAUGHTER)

JACKSON: ...The people of Maine have elected that logger to the United States Senate.

(CHEERING)

MILLER: And as we talked about, I think Jackson's other big message here was that Maine needed someone who was going to stand up to President Trump. You know, Senator Collins is a fairly moderate Republican. She ran largely on her seniority and her ability to bring money home to Maine as chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. But Jackson and other Democrats have accused her of either not standing up to Trump or of not using her influence in D.C. to keep the administration in check. And I think that Trump's tariffs on Canada, which is Maine's largest trading partner by far, as well as the war in Iran, driving up gas and heating oil prices, that didn't help Collins. So obviously, this anti-Trump message kind of really resonated with folks here in Maine as it did with voters across the country.

MARTIN: That is Kevin Miller with Maine Public Radio. Kevin, thank you.

MILLER: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Rapping) (inaudible). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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