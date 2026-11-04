Democrats take control of the Senate

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Democrats still face some grave uncertainty this morning. We're not sure if they're going to win the very red state of Mississippi. We're joined by Devan Barber. She's executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which won almost everywhere else that they were trying to win. The DSCC is the official campaign arm of Democratic senators and Senate candidates. Welcome to the program.

DEVAN BARBER: Thanks for having me.

INSKEEP: Would you tell me a timeline here to begin? At what point did you begin to think that South Carolina and Mississippi were possible seats to flip?

BARBER: Well, let me back up and start at - you know, with how we viewed the cycle.

INSKEEP: Sure.

BARBER: You know, a year and a half ago, most people never predicted that we actually could have an opportunity to take back the Senate, and let alone get to 54 seats. And now, you know, Senate Democrats have delivered the best midterm performance really in modern political history. So we flipped - last night, we flipped five states that President Trump won by double digits last cycle...

INSKEEP: Yeah.

BARBER: ...Including, as you mentioned, you know, South Carolina. That has only happened five times ever since 1990, where the party out of power was able to flip a Senate seat in a state that voted for the president by double digits. We did it five times in one night. So this morning, we're just feeling incredible success.

We - you know, as we went through the cycle, our theory of the case was always to expand the map. And what that looked like over the course of the cycle is continuing to recruit stellar candidates who could put races on the map, build formidable campaigns, who could really deliver the message to voters and hold their opponents accountable. And we did see, you know, potential expansion opportunities in states like South Carolina and Mississippi as the cycle really came to a close in the final few months. But...

INSKEEP: Well, let me get to - yeah, let me get to that. I mean, I agree with you. At the beginning, a year ago, year and a half ago, you could ask, like, really, they have to depend on winning Texas to even have a shot? Seemed like a really long shot. Then Texas began to seem possible. At what point did you realize that Deep South states were within your grasp?

BARBER: Well, we had Mississippi and South Carolina on our - we had our eye on them early, early on. And our theory of the case this cycle was that we needed to be positioned to compete in states that were quite deep in Republican territory, even if the - you know, we weren't sure yet what - how the cycle was going to play out. So having formidable candidates, having strong campaigns who we knew could position themselves to take advantage of a, you know, a favorable electorate for Democrats. And we did that work early on.

And then as the cycle progressed, we were able to really move those states closer and closer into the Senate battleground. And as you saw last night, you know, win South Carolina and, you know, we're very well positioned in the state of Mississippi.

INSKEEP: Yeah. As you and I are talking, a few dozen votes separate the two Senate candidates. I guess there's - well, there's several ways to win a state that you'd previously lost. You can flip voters who were on the other side. You can bring in new voters. Which of those two things was more important, do you think?

BARBER: Everything was important. When you are trying to win states as Republican as the states we won last night, everything is important. So we needed strong Democratic turnout. We suspected at the beginning of the cycle that we would see weaker Republican turnout, given that Trump's name was not on the ballot this cycle. We did see that, and we needed, you know, persuadable voters to swing in our direction. And we needed all of those things in order to compete. We needed the environment (ph) to be good for us, but we also needed really strong candidates who we knew could overperform the partisan dynamics of their state, and, you know, to go along with that, strong campaigns who could really deliver that message to voters.

INSKEEP: And I'll just mention the latest that we have from Mississippi has a few thousand votes between the candidates. Our political correspondent Mara Liasson is here in the studio with us and has a question for you.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Yeah. Hi, Devan Barber. I have a question. This is the kind of deep, broad midterm result that lays the groundwork for the next presidential election. And I'm wondering, what do you think is the most important thing that Democrats have to do? They have the majorities, but they don't have a filibuster-proof or veto-proof majority in the Senate. What do they have to do to be ready for 2028?

BARBER: Well, look, I think the American people have spoken pretty clearly. They want to see an end to the high costs, the endless chaos, the constant corruption coming from Republicans in Washington. So, you know, we worked tirelessly to elect a Democratic majority, and now those leaders need to go and, you know, fight for, you know, what people are saying, what people are asking for, which is to put more money in their pockets and stop this chaos and corruption.

LIASSON: Even if they can't do that without the White House?

BARBER: Look, I think it's clear what the American people are asking for, and our candidates really spoke to those issues in their states. Now it's incumbent upon the folks we've elected to work on, you know, addressing those issues for the American people.

INSKEEP: Let me ask about a bit of history and see if you relate to it at all. In 2014, Republicans captured the Senate from Democrats. And I'm working from memory and paraphrasing here, but it sticks in my mind that Mitch McConnell - then the Senate Republican leader - said explicitly, we're under no illusions that the voters like us. We don't think the voters like us that much, but they like the Democrats even less, and now we have this opportunity. Are you taking that approach at this moment?

BARBER: I actually think what we saw from some of the exit polling yesterday is that voters like Republicans much less. So, look, our view on these races is that these are candidate versus candidate battles when we're winning in states that Trump won by double digits last cycle. These are very Republican states. So our candidates ran on their own credentials, on their own biography, on their own resumes and on their own policy positions to speak to the voters of their states, and that's why they were elected.

INSKEEP: Go on. Go on. Finish your thought.

BARBER: Oh, just, you know, to respond to what the voters are asking for.

INSKEEP: Understood. One race that's not called yet is in Alaska. Democrat Mary Peltola is trailing a little bit the incumbent Dan Sullivan. There was, of course, this controversy right at the end about a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Do you think that cost her?

BARBER: Look, it takes time to count ballots in Alaska. We have always expected this. This is not surprising at all. So the state will do that work over the coming days, and we will see how the results come in. But, look, we know that Mary's message of, you know, fish, family, freedom resonated with Alaskans. She's well loved, and we were - you know, we were thrilled to support her. And we're just going to, you know, allow the officials in that state to keep counting.

INSKEEP: Fish, family, freedom. We'll see how that turns out. Devan Barber, thanks so much.

BARBER: Thank you.

INSKEEP: She's the executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. And, of course, the Democrats running for Senate had a huge night last night.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHARLES BRADLEY SONG, "I FEEL A CHANGE (FEAT MENAHAN STREET BAND)") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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