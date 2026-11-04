Former CISA Director Chris Krebs discusses the security of the midterm elections

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Trump administration tried many things to stave off disaster in last night's election. Trump used the power of the Justice Department to demand voter rolls. The administration even asked a court to preemptively block a defeat by the Republican running for Senate in Alaska. The president also constantly talked about Democrats cheating. So how secure was the election? We'll talk this over with Chris Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was fired in 2020 for finding the 2020 election to be fair. Mr. Krebs, good morning.

CHRIS KREBS: Good morning. How are you?

INSKEEP: OK. How would you rate the security of yesterday's elections?

KREBS: As secure as any election in the last several years. Just another Tuesday on the internet, basically.

INSKEEP: What do you make of that? I mean, this also happened in 2022. There was great fear of some kind of interference in the election or dispute of the results, and in the end, it came to nothing.

KREBS: I think, first, you have to give a ton of credit to the thousands of election officials out there across 96,000 jurisdictions that put in the work that made sure that Americans get out there and vote. They just made it too big to rig effectively.

INSKEEP: Will you tell me what that means, too big to rig? How is it that the American system would be so difficult to rig? I'm sure there's someone listening who presumes that the elections are typically full of cheating.

KREBS: Well, first and foremost, you have a number of different resilience measures baked into an election, including paper. The comedian Mitch Hedberg used to say, hey, what happens to escalators when they break? They turn into stairs. That's the exact same thing that's going on with elections. If anything goes wrong - and there are always technical problems on Election Day - it just makes it a little bit more manual of a process, and you get to the point where you're just counting votes by hand at best, and there you go.

INSKEEP: And is there enough redundance that you would not worry about hackers from China or any number of fears that could get raised?

KREBS: I think what has happened over the last couple of years is that the bad guys have figured out that, you know, it's actually pretty difficult to hack into these elections, and they've redirected their activities to more online disinformation operations. And that's, I think, if anything, what we saw this go around, where Russia was trying to do AI-generated videos to mislead the general public. But, you know, at the same time, they're also distracted with protests in France, the court situation in Poland, and election in Israel. They have finite resources, and they were stretched thin too.

INSKEEP: I appreciate the reminder. When U.S. intelligence agencies and a bipartisan Senate committee and others found Russian interference in the 2016 election, what they were saying is not that Russia messed with the vote or that it was an illegitimate vote, but that Russia interfered with the discussion, with the debate and confused people. Now, let me ask you about something the president said. He told The New York Times he was, quote, "absolutely willing" to accept the results of the midterms. Do you think that's true?

KREBS: I sure hope so. And I would probably just leave it at that.

INSKEEP: OK.

KREBS: I hope so.

INSKEEP: Is the results so overwhelming that there's very little that anybody could do to overturn it at this point?

KREBS: There will be, and there always are, court challenges on individual races. I think at the macro level, though, it won't make much of a difference. But that's what the courts are for. It happens every single election, and, you know, again, credit to the lawyers that are involved on behalf of democracy.

INSKEEP: So you're thinking in the future about AI hacking systems, which could be a problem, or bomb threats that would disrupt specific polling places? Those are the two things.

KREBS: Yeah. That continues to be one of those thorns in our sides, and AI will redefine the way we think about security. But again, bringing it back to the beginning, a ton of credit to all the election officials out there in a very heated environment, showed up, put in the work and made sure that Americans could do their civic duty.

INSKEEP: Chris Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Thanks so much.

KREBS: Thanks, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.