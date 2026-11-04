Voters share what issues drove them to the polls

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The results in races for the House and the Senate and governors' elections and other elections grew out of millions of individual choices by voters. Reporters from our NPR member stations across this nation asked people what they were thinking.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Rising prices were top of mind for lots of them. Keith Miser is in Florida.

KEITH MISER: I'd like to see costs come down. I realize costs is high right now. And everybody wants to blame it on this guy and this guy and this guy, but it's come throughout all presidents. And until we get our situation straightened out, costs will not come down. But once we do get it straightened out, I believe you'll see costs come down.

INSKEEP: Kristin Slough in Michigan talked about data centers.

KRISTIN SLOUGH: You know it's important when it's a really nonpartisan issue. You see both sides and people that usually don't have a strong stance coming out and voting.

INSKEEP: Alicia Downey in Montana was thinking about public safety.

ALICIA DOWNEY: I want people who are, like, going to be supportive of law enforcement, for sure. It's really important to keep our communities safe. And then societal values - I would just say just making sure we're taking care of our citizens and our elderly and taking care of our Americans first.

MARTIN: Ann Ervin (ph) in Kentucky said she wanted to bring back a divided government in Washington.

ANN ERVIN: I just want the checks and balances to come back to our country because I think it's so important. And right now it's just way too lopsided.

MARTIN: Colin Cash (ph) is also in Kentucky. He said he didn't want President Trump's authority to be undermined after the midterms.

COLIN CASH: I just don't want to see us weaken or cripple the guy that's in charge of our military and out there doing what he's doing. Again, I voted him into office, and I want to see him get it done. He needs to get it done, but let's get it done.

INSKEEP: Erika Fawn in Oklahoma is hoping, now that it's all over, she will see fewer negative campaign ads.

ERIKA FAWN: I feel like there's been a shift as to, like, you should vote for me because I believe in X, Y and Z. And now I feel like it's, oh, this candidate's horrible because they've done such bad things. So I don't know, necessarily, if I have felt any emotion rather than attacking each political affiliation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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