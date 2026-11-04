What Tuesday's wins by progressive candidates means for the Democratic Party

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Morris Katz is on the line, a political consultant who has worked on the campaigns of Zohran Mamdani, New York's democratic socialist mayor, and his company worked with Abdul El-Sayed's successful Senate campaign in Michigan. Mr. Katz, good morning.

MORRIS KATZ: It is a good morning indeed. Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

INSKEEP: It sounds like maybe you've been up all night, which would be understandable. But thanks for joining us. Really appreciate it. We just heard the analysis of how Abdul El-Sayed wanted to win Michigan - campaigning everywhere, including rural areas, trying to rebuild the Democratic coalition. What message do you take from the victory?

KATZ: I think in Michigan and across the country, you saw both the kind of return to some of what looked like a pre-Trump Democratic coalition and also a model of what the post-Trump Democratic coalition for a supermajority can look like. And you saw in the Midwest this return of a lot of the same people who in 2016, in 2024, suddenly showed up in mass for Trump - these communities that had been left behind and failed for decades show up. And now, last night you saw them kind of come back home and say, enough is enough with data centers, with rising costs with this war. And it's deeply, deeply encouraging, and I think going to, you know, help kind of model a new coalition.

INSKEEP: I think I hear you saying that you would read Michigan's results and results elsewhere as a repudiation of President Trump and not necessarily an endorsement of superprogressive policies. Am I hearing you right?

KATZ: No, no, I think, like, you know, people use the kind of label of progressive or moderate. I think what voters hear is, what are the solutions or visions that are going to make my life better? And I think, you know, what we need and what we had last night, is candidates who run in places that meet the moment of what those places need and what those people are looking for. You know, Abdul ran a campaign very tailor-made for Michigan.

He talked a lot about NAFTA on the campaign and the ways in which NAFTA had failed the community. He remained laser-focused on putting money in people's pockets, getting money out of politics and Medicare for All. But at the same time, you saw in places like Texas, where I am right now, you know, Gina Hinojosa win running a campaign focused on how Republicans had failed the public schools, had allowed data centers to take over the community and Flock cameras spread across the state. And I think there's room for all of that in our tent.

INSKEEP: Gina Hinojosa, of course, winning the governor's race in Texas, the first Democrat to win there in decades. Our correspondent Mara Liasson has a question for you.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Yeah. Mr. Katz, I'm wondering if you think that to return that old Democratic coalition that you're talking about, the Democrats need to deprioritize social issues and focus on that economic populist agenda. Gina Hinojosa famously said she didn't want to have anything to do with the culture wars.

KATZ: I think that voters don't want to have anything to do with the culture wars either. And where Democrats have gotten themselves into trouble around the culture wars is an emphasis on cultural wars and the absence of any other policy solutions. And in the absence of standing for anything, Republicans have kind of been able to define us as solely focused on these cultural wars or inappropriately focused on these culture wars.

But Republicans ran that same playbook last night they ran two years ago - Hundreds of millions of dollars in ads paid for by Elon Musk, attacking Democratic candidates, you know, on issues surrounding transgender children. It failed last night because we had really strong candidates across the country who knew what they were fighting for, who had a positive, affirmative vision of their own and strong critiques they weren't going to back away from.

INSKEEP: Just in about 15 seconds, was that the main story here - if you recruit compelling candidates, you can carry your message in a lot of different places?

KATZ: I think that there's, you know, a few compelling big takeaways. That's certainly one of them - candidate quality matters. Running strong campaigns tailored to the community of the people you're seeking to represent matter. And also, I think, for, you know, lack of a better term, people are sick and tired of being sick and tired and they're desperate for change.

INSKEEP: Morris Katz, political consultant, thanks so much. Really appreciate your help this morning. You're listening to him on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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