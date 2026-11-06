Democratic socialist Nithya Raman will be Los Angeles' next mayor

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Los Angeles has a new mayor. LA City Council member Nithya Raman beat incumbent Karen Bass in the nation's second-largest city. She's the latest democratic socialist to win a mayor's race after Zohran Mamdani in New York last year, Janeese Lewis George in Washington, D.C., and David Morales in Providence, Rhode Island, this week. LAist news reporter Frank Stoltze is covering the LA mayor's race. Frank, tell us more about Raman. She's had quite a quick rise.

FRANK STOLTZE, BYLINE: Well, Raman was born in India and came to the U.S. at an early age. She is a Harvard- and MIT-trained urban planner who came to Los Angeles in 2013. She started a homeless services nonprofit and headed up Time's Up Entertainment (ph), another nonprofit, created by Hollywood celebrities that raised money for victims of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. Raman is married to a Hollywood screenwriter, and she burst onto the political scene in 2020, when she ran for City Council and ousted an incumbent. On the council, she's fought for renters' rights and more affordable housing.

MARTÍNEZ: So, Frank, what are some of the main issues you heard from voters who wanted change at the top?

STOLTZE: Well, homelessness has to top the list. While there was a drop in the number of unhoused people living on the streets over a two-year period early in the Bass administration, the number ticked back up this year. Affordable housing is a big issue here, too. Rents and home costs are sky-high. There's also a paucity of city services. Potholes and streetlights take forever to get fixed. These all contributed to an unfavorability rating for Bass topping 60%. Many also saw her response to the big Palisades fire as lackluster. She was out of town when it broke out, and people saw that as an example of how she and the fire department were not prepared for the firestorm.

MARTÍNEZ: Frank, how much of a factor was it that Raman is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America?

STOLTZE: Well, Raman didn't really tout her Democratic Socialists of America affiliation on the campaign trail, but she did talk a lot about DSA issues, including affordability and police reform. And she talked about an intransigent establishment in the city that has not been responsive to people's needs. She was up against the Democratic Party, Chamber of Commerce and much of Big Labor in this campaign. Members of the DSA also got out and knocked on a lot of doors, so they got their message out in a very personal way. But it's unclear how much of Raman's victory is related to people liking her and the DSA and how much it was about how unpopular Bass is.

MARTÍNEZ: What do you think is the bigger picture on the traction the DSA is getting right now?

STOLTZE: Well, the political movement is definitely having a political moment. In addition to the mayoral wins, congressional candidates affiliated with democratic socialism picked up six additional seats in this year's election - two in New York and then one each in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Michigan and here in California. That will increase the total DSA-aligned lawmakers in Congress to eight. In Congress, it's going to be tough to be overly influential because the Democratic majority is expected to be quite large. For mayors, like Raman, there will be a little more power to move forward a progressive agenda, but she'll also be limited by her City Council. So the City Council may not want to go along with her agenda, although it does have three DSA members.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. That's LAist reporter Frank Stoltze. Frank, thanks a lot.

STOLTZE: Thank you.

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