It could be days before the winner of Mississippi's U.S. Senate race is declared

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Mississippi's U.S. Senate race still has not been called. Democrat Scott Colom is leading incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith by fewer than 2,000 votes, and local officials say it could take several days to finish the count. Elise Catrion Gregg of Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting joins us now. So, Elise, what's taking so long?

ELISE CATRION GREGG, BYLINE: Well, we're waiting for the mail-in ballots. Mississippi law allows mail-in ballots that are postmarked by or on Election Day to arrive up to five business days after polls close. So that would be Tuesday. We're also waiting on affidavit or provisional ballots - people who may have had issues at the polls with IDs or who may not have shown up on voter rolls. They fill out a ballot and also have five business days to bring an ID or any other needed info. Now, much of this uncounted vote seems to be in more heavily populated counties, think around the Jackson metro area. And just for context, Mississippi doesn't have runoffs for U.S. Senate races or recounts. So the votes are what they are, and we just have to wait for the results.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. So while everyone waits, what are the candidates saying?

GREGG: Yeah. Both candidates are approaching this pretty cautiously. They've got volunteers and lawyers monitoring the ballot counting, so it's not happening behind closed doors. This could all end up in court before it's all done. Now, Colom has said he has, quote, "an army of lawyers" ready to tackle any GOP litigation should he win. Mike Hurst, chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, spoke to reporters yesterday. He estimates that about 20,000 ballots are still out there. He says they believe those remaining votes are in Republican-leaning areas.

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MIKE HURST: We at the Mississippi Republican Party are going to fight like hell to make sure that every legal vote that was cast is counted, and that the process to review and process and count these ballots is legal, period.

GREGG: Now, reporters asked Hurst if he's seen evidence of anything illegal happening, and he said he couldn't get into details but that if there is such evidence, they'll bring it to light. And on Thursday, the National Republican senatorial committee sent letters to local election officials telling them to separate and preserve affidavit ballots. Colom's legal team, in turn, sent similar letters saying there's no legal basis to that demand.

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, if Colom wins, it's a major upset.

GREGG: Yeah. That's exactly right. Mississippi hasn't elected a Democratic senator since the 1980s, and an incumbent hasn't been defeated since 1942. But I think even more stark is the fact that we haven't sent an African American to the U.S. Senate since Reconstruction. It would really be a new chapter in Mississippi if Colom comes out victorious. Colom met with supporters in the media on Thursday morning - just thanked everyone for the work that's gone into the campaign.

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SCOTT COLOM: Obviously, I got to show love to my volunteers because we had hundreds of volunteers all throughout the state doing so much to help us get to this point, and this is their victory. You know, it's not me. It's people in Mississippi that did it.

GREGG: And just as a reminder, Hyde-Smith blocked Colom's nomination to a federal judgeship several years ago under the Biden administration. Mississippi's senior senator, Republican Roger Wicker, had approved Colom. And if she joined Wicker in that, Hyde-Smith might not be facing Colom today.

MARTÍNEZ: What has stood out to you about this race?

GREGG: Turnout has been really high, close to rivaling the 2020 presidential election. This is all despite Republican efforts to curtail voting. We're seeing voter purges, and there was a challenge to Mississippi's mail-in ballot deadline that the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately squashed. We haven't redistricted yet, but it's almost certain to come up in a special session. A lot of that could have actually spurred Mississippians to get out the vote.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Elise Catrion Gregg with Mississippi Public Broadcasting and the Gulf States newsroom. Elise, thank you.

GREGG: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOUNTAIN SONG, "MISSISSIPPI QUEEN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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