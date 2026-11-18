Commentary: Why cultural institutions — like the Phoenix Symphony — falter
Over the course of my career as a turnaround consultant, I’ve watched orchestras, ballets, operas and theatre companies from Oakland to Oklahoma City and points east falter and fold.
The script rarely changes: hand-wringing, Monday-morning quarterbacking, and finger-pointing, followed by reflection on what the loss says about American culture and what defines a city.
I’ve participated in multiple initiatives to address the state of the arts in this community and elsewhere, and to find ways to sustain them. I’ve written frequently about the issue: for example, in August, I addressed the question, Is the American Nonprofit Theater Movement Over?, and as far back as July 2023, I wrote about the vulnerable state of the arts.
In the end, the community conversations and actions have been echoes of each other with no meaningful long-term effect.
Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →
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