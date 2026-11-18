The University of Arizona plans to expand its emergency response program beyond its Tucson campus.

The UA’s Physician 1 program currently has one emergency vehicle based on the campus to respond to incidents involving serious injuries.

The university has received a $30 million federal grant that will allow it to expand its emergency response program across Pima County by adding two more vehicles.

The university’s department of Emergency Medicine runs the program, which sends a physician and an emergency medical technician to respond, some of which are students.

The program is able to do more advanced airway management and procedures than regular paramedics are legally allowed to provide.