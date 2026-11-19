I grew up in Louisiana in a big Cuban family: three older brothers and two younger sisters. With six kids in one house, somebody was always in trouble. Quite often, that somebody was me.

But one of my brothers — I won't name him, because he listens to these commentaries — always seemed to get the benefit of the doubt. He had perfect grades. He did everything right. And when the rest of us were being called to account, he seemed to have a halo over his head.

Psychologists actually have a name for this: the halo effect. One good quality makes us assume everything else must be good, too.

I thought about my brother recently while walking through the grocery store.

According to a recent New York Times analysis of retail data, more than 37,000 food products now carry a protein claim on the front of the package.

And according to industry figures, sales of those products are growing at more than 7% a year, well ahead of foods without the label.

Protein cereal. Protein pasta. Protein ice cream. Protein donuts. Even protein Doritos.

Add enough protein, it seems, and all nutritional sins are forgiven. But a Dorito with protein is still a Dorito.

Protein does matter. Older adults need it to help preserve muscle. So do athletes and people losing a lot of weight. And for people taking GLP-1 medications, it can be especially important, because losing weight can also mean losing muscle. Protein, along with resistance exercise, helps protect it.

But more isn't automatically better. Most Americans already get plenty of protein. And protein doesn't erase everything else in a food. Sodium, saturated fat, added sugar and extra calories don't disappear because "20 grams of protein!" is printed on the box.

We've seen this movie before. During the low-fat craze, we stamped "fat free" on cookies and somehow decided the cookie had gone to medical school.

So yes, eat your protein. Just read the rest of the label.

Because a halo can make almost anything look better than it really is. In my brother's case, OK, he earned it. The protein donut? Not so much.