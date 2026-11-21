Arizona built the nation’s most sweeping school voucher program while the country’s reading scores fell to historic lows. Now the state has a chance to get it right. And, what happens in Arizona is a reflection of trends and developments in other states.

Because I’ve been concerned about our nation’s and state’s investments in education, I thought I’d do what I usually do for my commentaries, and research the issue.

Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →