Commentary: Arizona is pouring about $1B a year into an unchecked school voucher program
Arizona built the nation’s most sweeping school voucher program while the country’s reading scores fell to historic lows. Now the state has a chance to get it right. And, what happens in Arizona is a reflection of trends and developments in other states.
Because I’ve been concerned about our nation’s and state’s investments in education, I thought I’d do what I usually do for my commentaries, and research the issue.
Read the entire commentary on Substack In The Center Lane With Herb Paine →
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