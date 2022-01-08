51 Images
Arizona Election Day 2026
Photos from around Arizona on Election Day 2026
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The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Tim Agne / KJZZ)
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026. (Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ)
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026. (Tim Agne / KJZZ)
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026. (Tim Agne / KJZZ)
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026. (Tim Agne / KJZZ)
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Setup before the watch party for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs and running mate Sine Kerr on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026 at Merchant Square in Chandler. (Trenton Ashdown / KJZZ)
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Sine Kerr thanks the crowd for their support in her campaign to be lieutenant governor as Andy Biggs and Warren Petersen stand next to her on Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Warren Petersen stresses voter engagement, and pins preliminary numbers on lack of turnout, while addressing a crowd on Nov. 3, 2026. (Trenton Ashdown / KJZZ)
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Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly taking the stage to speak to attendees at the Democratic watch party in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaking with attendees at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ )
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Congressman Greg Stanton announcing that he, and a few other Democrats, had won their seats on Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ )
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Incumbent Democrat Yassamin Ansari has won reelection in Arizona’s Congressional District 3, according to a race call by the Associated Press, on Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Arizona Democratic Party Chair Charlene Fernandez hyping up the crowd before announcing Sen. Mark Kelly as a speaker at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
(Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
(Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Democratic candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte on Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ )
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Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Sierra Watson / Cronkite News)
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Amish Shah, congressman-elect for Arizona's Congressional District 1, on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Teresa Leyba Ruiz, Democratic candidate for Arizona superintendent of public instruction, speaks to supporters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Incumbent Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Bernadette Greene‑Placentia, the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 8, on Nov. 3, 2026. (Emma Bradford / KJZZ)
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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Dawn Penich (left) and Jaime Molera on Election Day in KJZZ's studios on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe with Dawn Penich (center) and Jaime Molera on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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A voter stops to read polling location sign outside of Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona Nov. 3, 2026. (Jared Blair / KJZZ)
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A vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ)
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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A vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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CJ Smooth plays music at a vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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CJ Smooth plays music at a vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Sky Schaudt / KJZZ)
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(From left) Coconino County Elections Director Eslir Musta, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Coconino County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Wayne Schutsky / KJZZ )
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Voting signage near Osborn School District Office voting location. (Jared Blair / KJZZ)
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Voters in line at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ)
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Two women hold signs encouraging passing motorists to vote outside the Osborn School District office polling location. (Jared Blair / KJZZ)
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Vote signage directing voters how to get to Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location. (Jared Blair / KJZZ)
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Election signs displayed near the Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location in Tempe on Election Day. (Jared Blair / KJZZ)
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The Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe serves as a polling location on Election Day, Tuesday. Nov. 3, 2026 (Jared Blair / JKZZ)
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A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Phil Latzman / KJZZ)
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A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026. (Phil Latzman / KJZZ)
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Political signs outside the vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ)
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026. (Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ)
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026. (Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ)
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026. (Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ)
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A line to vote at University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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A line to vote at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Alisa Reznick / KJZZ)
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