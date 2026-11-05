2026 Arizona election results
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
Congressional districts
Propositions
Arizona House and Senate
More election news
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This blog is no longer being updated. For the latest election news, including results, visit elections.kjzz.org.
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The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call Wednesday evening, but Democrats continue to lead.
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Teresa Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate and former Glendale Community College president, supports adding more requirements to the ESA program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.
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If approved, Prop. 144 would have made significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification.
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Nick Mansour’s victory marks the first time a Democrat will serve as treasurer since the 1960s — another victory for Democrats amid a national wave of discontent with Republicans up and down the ballot.