Watch 2026 Arizona political debates

Hear directly from the 2026 Arizona general election candidates in several statewide Arizona races and U.S. congressional districts, as well as debates about select ballot propositions. Brought to you by Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Arizona Media Association.
Scroll down to watch past debates.
► See statewide debate schedule
► See legislative debate schedule
PAST DEBATES
Arizona's 1st Congressional District - 6 p.m. Oct. 7, 2026
Arizona governor - 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 2026
Arizona lieutenant governor - 6 p.m. Oct. 5, 2026
Arizona's 4th Congressional District - 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 2026
Arizona secretary of state - 6 p.m. Sept. 30, 2026
Arizona treasurer - 4 p.m. Sept. 23, 2026
Attorney general - 6 p.m. Sept. 23, 2026
Arizona superintendent of public instruction - 6 p.m. Sept. 15, 2026
Arizona Congressional District 6 - 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 2026
Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani and Democrat Joanna Mendoza sparred over the direction of the country under the second Trump administration as they made their pitch to voters in Arizona’s Congressional District 6, one of just a few competitive districts that could determine which party controls Congress next year.
Arizona Congressional District 2 - 4 p.m. Sept. 10, 2026
Arizona Corporation Commission - 6 p.m. Sept. 9, 2026
Arizona Congressional District 5 - 4 p.m. Aug. 26, 2026
Arizona Congressional District 7 - 6 p.m. Aug. 26, 2026
Arizona Congressional District 9 - 4 p.m. Aug. 27, 2026
Mine inspector - 4 p.m. Aug. 31, 2026
The candidates running for Arizona mine inspector agreed on almost every point in a debate on Monday, but accused each other of not having the experience needed for the job.
More Arizona election news