KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch 2026 Arizona political debates

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
Handout

Watch 2026 Arizona political debates

Hear directly from the 2026 Arizona general election candidates in several statewide Arizona races and U.S. congressional districts, as well as debates about select ballot propositions. Brought to you by Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Arizona Media Association.

Hear directly from the 2026 Arizona general election candidates in several statewide Arizona races and U.S. congressional districts, as well as debates about select ballot propositions. Brought to you by Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Arizona Media Association.

Scroll down to watch past debates.

► See statewide debate schedule
 ► See legislative debate schedule

teal button with click to see full debate schedule

PAST DEBATES

Arizona's 1st Congressional District - 6 p.m. Oct. 7, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Distrito Congresional 1

Arizona governor - 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Gobernador

Arizona lieutenant governor - 6 p.m. Oct. 5, 2026

Arizona's 4th Congressional District - 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Distrito Congresional 4

Arizona secretary of state - 6 p.m. Sept. 30, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Secretario de Estado

Arizona treasurer - 4 p.m. Sept. 23, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Tesorero

Attorney general - 6 p.m. Sept. 23, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Fiscal General

Arizona superintendent of public instruction - 6 p.m. Sept. 15, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Superintendente de Instrucción Pública

Arizona Congressional District 6 - 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 2026

Incumbent Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani (left) and Democrat Joanna Mendoza on stage during Arizona’s Congressional District 6 debate Thursday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Politics
Arizona's CD6 candidates debate the country's direction under the second Trump administration
Wayne Schutsky
Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani and Democrat Joanna Mendoza sparred over the direction of the country under the second Trump administration as they made their pitch to voters in Arizona’s Congressional District 6, one of just a few competitive districts that could determine which party controls Congress next year.

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Distrito Congresional 6

Arizona Congressional District 2 - 4 p.m. Sept. 10, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Distrito Congresional 2

Arizona Corporation Commission - 6 p.m. Sept. 9, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Comisión Corporativa

Arizona Congressional District 5 - 4 p.m. Aug. 26, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Distrito Congresional 5

Arizona Congressional District 7 - 6 p.m. Aug. 26, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Distrito Congresional 7

Arizona Congressional District 9 - 4 p.m. Aug. 27, 2026

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Distrito Congresional 9

Mine inspector - 4 p.m. Aug. 31, 2026

Combo photo of two men posing for camera
Politics
Arizona mine inspector candidates accuse each other of lack of experience in debate
Camryn Sanchez
The candidates running for Arizona mine inspector agreed on almost every point in a debate on Monday, but accused each other of not having the experience needed for the job.

watch 2026 political debates banner on a teal background with purple desertscape at the bottom
2026 Debates de las elecciones generales de Arizona: Inspector de Minas

More Arizona election news