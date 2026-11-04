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Get information on Arizona races to watch, vote centers, ballots and the latest 2026 election news.
arizona election results on a black background with the arizona map and a flag inside it
KJZZ
Elections
Updates from Arizona's 2026 general election
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.

Propositions


Arizona races to watch


Latest Arizona election news
FAQs About Voting In Arizona
arizona election results on a black background with the arizona map and a flag inside it
2026 Arizona election results
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Arizona Election Day 2026
Photos from around Arizona on Election Day 2026
A large Trump/Pence sign mounted above other signs in north Phoenix.
Q&AZ: What are the rules for campaign signs?
A Glendale listener asked if it was legal for political campaigns to mount their signs above other campaign signs. City zoning codes do limit the size of campaign signs, but don't say much about how high they can be mounted.
google map screen with colorful points on it
Map: Where to vote early in person or drop off your 2026 midterm ballot in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is administering a general election on Nov. 3, 2026. Early voting is underway now.
Q&AZ: There are dozens of Arizona judges on my ballot. How do I know who to vote for?
Judges for four counties in Arizona, as well as those on the Arizona Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court, face retention elections every four years. A KJZZ listener wanted to know how to make sense of all the judges listed on her mail-in ballot and decide which judges she wanted to vote to retain.