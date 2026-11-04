KJZZ
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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With control of the state Legislature within reach, Arizona Democrats are laying out a platform that includes reforming the state school voucher program and providing more financial support for Arizonans struggling with the cost of living.
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Democrats’ blue wave materialized in a major way in Arizona and across the country. To break it all down, The Show spoke to Lorna Romero Ferguson of Elevate Strategies and Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting.
Propositions
Arizona races to watch
Latest Arizona election news
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Gina Swoboda joined The Show to tell us more about what happened to the GOP this week and where they can go from here.
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Democratic strategist Sam Almy with Uplift Strategies is back with us to walk through what we know at this point.
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The 2026 midterms were filled with trailblazing outcomes for Democrats up and down the ballot — including key races throughout the Southwest. Among them, New Mexican voters elected the country’s first female Native American governor.
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ICE and other armed federal personnel are not legally allowed to be at polling sites. But for months, rights groups worried a federal deployment might still happen — especially after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE agents may go to polls for specific threats.
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Maricopa County is still tabulating ballots, and some voters may need to verify their signature or provide identification before their vote is counted.
FAQs About Voting In Arizona
Q&AZ: There are dozens of Arizona judges on my ballot. How do I know who to vote for?
Judges for four counties in Arizona, as well as those on the Arizona Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court, face retention elections every four years. A KJZZ listener wanted to know how to make sense of all the judges listed on her mail-in ballot and decide which judges she wanted to vote to retain.