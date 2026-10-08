Health insurance is expensive and many Arizonans go without. This new clinic aims to fill that gap

Health insurance is expensive and many Arizonans either go without or they’re underinsured. Now, a new clinic in Mesa that aims to fill that gap in care.

This is St. Vincent de Paul’s second medical clinic — and its largest at more than 10,000 square feet.

Shannon Clancy is the organization’s CEO. She estimates that roughly 11% of the state's population lacks health insurance .

“And because of the federal legislation changes that are in process, we know that many people who are on those marketplace plans without the subsidies, no longer can afford them,” Clancy said. “And so they're just hoping for the best in going without care.”

It’s a problem that could get worse in the coming months as more individuals lose Medicaid coverage because of changes to the eligibility rules.

The clinic offers preventative and primary care, and 30 kinds of specialty care — all for free.

“So we have cardiology, ENT, radiology, we have nephrologists … so you have all kinds of specialists in a clinic that becomes a one-stop shop for patients,” she explains.

The clinic partnered with ASU, Mayo Clinic, Banner Health and Creighton University to help improve access to care in the East Valley. Clancy says they expect to serve 6,000 patients a year between the two clinics.