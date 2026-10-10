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Arizona Cardinals finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Harrison Jr.

KJZZ | By Connor Greenwall
Published October 10, 2026 at 9:48 AM MST
Fans file into State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 for a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Bridget Dowd/KJZZ
Fans file into State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, for a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to a mystery team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Harrison, the son of Hall of Famer wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., will be inactive on Sunday against the Detroit Lions while the deal is finalized.

The 24-year-old wide receiver from the Ohio State University was taken fourth overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Cardinals.

Harrison has five receptions for 85 yards in 2026.

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Connor Greenwall
Connor Greenwall is a reporter covering aviation, transportation and infrastructure at KJZZ.
See stories by Connor Greenwall