Arizona Cardinals finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to a mystery team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport .

Harrison, the son of Hall of Famer wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., will be inactive on Sunday against the Detroit Lions while the deal is finalized.

The 24-year-old wide receiver from the Ohio State University was taken fourth overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Cardinals.

Harrison has five receptions for 85 yards in 2026.