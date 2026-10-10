Arizona Cardinals finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to a mystery team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.
Harrison, the son of Hall of Famer wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., will be inactive on Sunday against the Detroit Lions while the deal is finalized.
The 24-year-old wide receiver from the Ohio State University was taken fourth overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Cardinals.
Harrison has five receptions for 85 yards in 2026.
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City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
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The popular West Fork Trail No. 108 between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous conditions from recent flooding.
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