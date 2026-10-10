Border wall construction company’s Tempe office reports criminal damage over broken windows
A company contracted for border wall construction in southern Arizona reported criminal damage Friday morning to its Tempe office.
Several window panels were broken at the Fisher Industries facility. The parent company, North Dakota-based Fisher Sand & Gravel, is contracted by the federal government for border wall construction. An employee of a nearby business said he saw police on the scene Friday morning.
Tempe police say investigators believe multiple people arrived around 4 in the morning to damage the building.
A social media post called for a demonstration at the business on Friday to show opposition to the company’s role in border wall construction. The post also says it is for the grandmother tree and all those arrested for blocking border wall construction in Lochiel.
This comes after what is known as the “grandmother tree” on the Arizona border in Lochiel was removed on Monday. The tree sits between private and federal land. Activists sat in the tree for 70 days before it was removed. Protesters remain at the border camp today.
Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. did not respond to requests to comment at the time of reporting.
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