Data analyst says APS is shifting data center energy costs to others. AG calls for investigation

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is urging members of the Arizona Corporation Commission to investigate claims that Arizona Public Service shifted millions of dollars in costs tied to serving large industrial customers onto others. She says failure to investigate would hurt the reputations of both the commission and the utility.

Data analyst Abhay Padgaonkar says a group of around 100 data centers and other large industrial users have driven nearly all of the increased demand on APS’s system in recent years.

To keep up with demand, he says, APS is buying more power from outside suppliers and charging that across the entire rate base. An analysis he sent to the commission on Oct. 2 shows large users may have underpaid by $600 million for their energy over that period, as others picked up the tab.

In an Oct. 9 letter to the commission, Mayes cites Padgaonkar’s analysis, urging the utility regulators to more closely examine APS’s claims that growth is paying for growth.

APS has responded to Padgaonkar’s analysis and 12News reporting on it with a post on X.

The utility wrote, “With misleading claims circulating about whether data center growth is affecting energy bills, we know our customers want clear, accurate information. The simple fact is: APS is ensuring that residential and small-business customers are not paying for data center power usage.”

In the letter to commissioners, Mayes says APS should prove how the analysis is misleading. “If that is the case, APS should show how the Commission and its ratepayers, using the underlying records and calculations, why Mr. Padgaonkar is incorrect.”

Late in the day on Oct. 9, a commission spokesperson emailed news desks across the state with a statement that the commission disagrees with Padgaonkar’s analysis.

“The author, Mr. Abhay Padgoankar, as APS customer has the opportunity to intervene in the APS rate cases and participate in the creation of a thorough evidentiary record. He did not choose to participate in the current APS rate case as an intervenor,” a Corporation Commission spokesperson said.

The spokesperson says APS’s expenditures and purchases are currently being audited by staff and 23 other intervenors in the current rate case. Commissioners are unable to comment on evidence in the rate case record as it is ongoing, according to the spokesperson.