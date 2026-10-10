Mesa is changing Falcon Field landing fees after independent review
The city of Mesa is changing its controversial landing fee schedule for Falcon Field airport following an independent legal review.
The Mesa City Council approved landing fees at Falcon Field airport in March to help keep the airport self-sustaining, but the fees have been subject to scrutiny and litigation since.
In April, the Federal Aviation Administration initiated a review over concerns the fees target specific airport users and jeopardized the safety of the Phoenix-area airspace.
Mesa sought its own legal review from national aviation law firm Anderson & Kreiger LLP and revised fees based on its recommendations.
The initial plan was to charge around $20 per landing for some users (based on weight), but the new proposed fee would reduce that to about $4 per 1,000 pounds for all users.
The proposal all includes exceptions from the fees, such as for emergency landings, public safety, medical and military operations and aircraft weighing less than 1,000 pounds.
The proposal is open for public comment. The City Council is scheduled to vote on Dec. 8.
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