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Phoenix Sky Harbor debuts autonomous shuttle for parking lot

KJZZ | By Connor Greenwall
Published October 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
The Ohmio autonomous shuttle is now transporting Phoenix Sky Harbor customers.
Phoenix Sky Harbor
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Handout
The Ohmio autonomous shuttle is now transporting Phoenix Sky Harbor customers.

Phoenix Sky Harbor is now offering a driverless shuttle bus called Ohmio to transport passengers from the East Economy parking lot to the Sky Train Station.

Ohmio — a New Zealand based autonomous vehicle manufacturer — began testing at the airport in July on a six month trial.

Currently, passengers can catch the self-driving shuttle from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m in the mornings and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoons on weekdays, but the airport plans to expand the service in the coming weeks.

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Business TransportationPhoenixTechnology
Connor Greenwall
Connor Greenwall is a reporter covering aviation, transportation and infrastructure at KJZZ.
See stories by Connor Greenwall