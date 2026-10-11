Phoenix Sky Harbor debuts autonomous shuttle for parking lot
Phoenix Sky Harbor is now offering a driverless shuttle bus called Ohmio to transport passengers from the East Economy parking lot to the Sky Train Station.
Ohmio — a New Zealand based autonomous vehicle manufacturer — began testing at the airport in July on a six month trial.
Currently, passengers can catch the self-driving shuttle from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m in the mornings and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoons on weekdays, but the airport plans to expand the service in the coming weeks.
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