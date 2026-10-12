ADOT begins its 3rd leg on I-10 widening project between Phoenix and Casa Grande
The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun the third phase of widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
The state hopes when finished, the project will reduce congestion and increase safety along the corridor.
The 26-mile stretch of I-10 between south Phoenix’s Loop 202 and State Route 387 near Casa Grande has been under construction since 2024.
Crews have built new bridges, and they’ve been widening the interstate in both directions.
This third leg is the longest mile-stretch of construction, between Loop 202 and the Gila River. Construction’s expected to last through 2029.
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