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ADOT begins its 3rd leg on I-10 widening project between Phoenix and Casa Grande

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
A gravel road with a city sign in the background surrounded by cactus
Wayne Schutsky
/
KJZZ
Casa Grande, Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun the third phase of widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

The state hopes when finished, the project will reduce congestion and increase safety along the corridor.

The 26-mile stretch of I-10 between south Phoenix’s Loop 202 and State Route 387 near Casa Grande has been under construction since 2024.

Crews have built new bridges, and they’ve been widening the interstate in both directions.

This third leg is the longest mile-stretch of construction, between Loop 202 and the Gila River. Construction’s expected to last through 2029.

More Arizona Transportation News

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Business TransportationPhoenix
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan