Chandler Museum spotlights Frank Lloyd Wright's lost desert camp in new exhibit

The Chandler Museum is hosting an exhibition on Frank Lloyd Wright’s lost desert camp. The new exhibit will spotlight an ill-fated construction project the camp was built to support and feature artifacts from its fleeting existence.

Before he designed iconic Valley landmarks like Taliesin West and ASU Gammage, Wright built “Ocatilla,” a 15-cabin campsite in the winter of 1929.

Now, Chandler Museum is spotlighting this lost piece of architectural history.

Through a collaboration between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Organic Architecture + Design Archives and Chandler Museum, the exhibit will run from Oct. 27, 2026, to February 2027.

The camp supported construction efforts for a desert resort in collaboration with Chandler’s founder and namesake, Dr. Alexander J. Chandler.

"San Marcos in the Desert" was a proposed luxury resort and hotel meant to serve as a rival to Scottsdale's Biltmore Hotel, which Wright also advised on.

"[Wright] does hundreds of working drawings on it, he really was sort of on the brink of starting it," said Jennifer Gray, vice president and director of the Taliesin Institute. "Then the Great Depression hit. And so the project kind of stalled and they couldn't build it."

Gray said Wright and Chandler spent years attempting to get the project off the ground, but the economic damage of the Great Depression was too massive and funding fell through.

Although the resort was never built, the temporary camp that Wright lived in while designing it was an important pre-cursor to the experimental design language of Wright's work later in life.

Chelsey Heath / KJZZ Chandler Museum in January 2026.

Jody Crago, a manager at the Chandler Museum, said the camp represented a turning point in Wright’s life.

Crago said, "this exhibition really looks as what the long-term impact of Ocatilla was. It really restarted Wright's career."

Crago elaborated that the decade preceding Ocatilla's construction was tough for Wright. From financial troubles and declining commissions- to family issues and a second divorce.

“There were some people that said he had been passed by, right? He was a pioneer of a different era of architecture. And this was a place where he really re-invented himself,” Crago said.

The dwellings that housed Wright, his family and draftsmen at Ocatilla are some of the earliest looks at Wright's organic architecture applied to a desert environment.

"Ocatilla, it's really very experimental, actually. It's like designer tents essentially," Gray said.

Cabins featured canvas roofs and took inspiration from the asymmetry of the saguaro cactus. Local materials were used in order to harmonize with the environment.

These concepts would find themselves incorporated into Wright's winter compound, Taliesin West years later.

"These ideas of light being filtered through canvas to give a very even, wonderful, warm lighting in a home- that came directly from and is integrated into Taliesin West. The angled roofs came directly from Ocatilla," Crago said.

Ocatilla cabins were meant to work alongside the environment and adapt to it, not dominate it. This philosophy of harmonious existence with the surrounding environment is pervasive in Wright's later work.

The camp was not fit for summer habitation. After Wright and his entourage moved back to his summer home in Wisconsin, the camp partially burned down and succumbed to the Arizona summers.

The lessons learned from Wright's first winter spent in Arizona stayed with him, and he would spend the rest of his life living and hosting his fellowship at Taliesin West during the winter months.