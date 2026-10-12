Latest lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwell heads to arbitration
An ongoing lawsuit between two former Arizona Cardinals staff members and the team’s principal owner Michael Bidwill is heading to arbitration.
The lawsuit accuses Bidwill, Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls and the Cardinals organization of race-based discrimination and retaliation. The case was filed jointly by Walls’ former executive assistant and a former coach.
The lawsuit was initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court before the team successfully petitioned its transfer to U.S. District Court.
A federal judge concluded that the plaintiffs’ employment contracts require an arbitration process.
According to the Arizona Republic, two other cases brought against Bidwill by former employees since 2023 have also been referred to NFL arbitration.
Read the lawsuit
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City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
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Now, along with returning to the conference he helped launch, Dave Hakstol is tasked with restoring a program that has been rife with controversy following an outdoor workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich hospitalized after he collapsed from heat stroke at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20.
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The popular West Fork Trail No. 108 between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous conditions from recent flooding.
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The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning that part of the route for this weekend’s three-day gravel bike race in the Prescott area runs through active hunting zones.
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