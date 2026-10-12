Latest lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwell heads to arbitration

An ongoing lawsuit between two former Arizona Cardinals staff members and the team’s principal owner Michael Bidwill is heading to arbitration.

The lawsuit accuses Bidwill, Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls and the Cardinals organization of race-based discrimination and retaliation. The case was filed jointly by Walls’ former executive assistant and a former coach.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court before the team successfully petitioned its transfer to U.S. District Court.

A federal judge concluded that the plaintiffs’ employment contracts require an arbitration process.

According to the Arizona Republic, two other cases brought against Bidwill by former employees since 2023 have also been referred to NFL arbitration.

Read the lawsuit