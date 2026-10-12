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Latest lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwell heads to arbitration

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 12, 2026 at 1:05 PM MST
Arizona Cardinals
Kristy Westgard/KJZZ
Outside the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe.

An ongoing lawsuit between two former Arizona Cardinals staff members and the team’s principal owner Michael Bidwill is heading to arbitration.

The lawsuit accuses Bidwill, Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls and the Cardinals organization of race-based discrimination and retaliation. The case was filed jointly by Walls’ former executive assistant and a former coach.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court before the team successfully petitioned its transfer to U.S. District Court.

A federal judge concluded that the plaintiffs’ employment contracts require an arbitration process.  

According to the Arizona Republic, two other cases brought against Bidwill by former employees since 2023 have also been referred to NFL arbitration. 

Read the lawsuit

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Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan