Runway at Scottsdale Airport will be closed for repairs until the end of October

The Scottsdale airport runway will be closed at the end of October for routine maintenance to extend the life of the pavement.

Runway 3/21 will be closed for six nights starting Oct. 18, and will be fully closed starting Oct. 24, before reopening at noon on Oct. 31.

Crews will seal the pavement and scrape-off built up rubber from tires in the landing zones.

Kelli Kuester, the Scottsdale Aviation Planning and Outreach Coordinator, said the project is routine, and extends the life of the runway to comply with federal grant obligations

“The life of the pavement has to last 10 years before we're eligible for more work to be FAA grant funded, so this is something that we're about halfway through,” Kuester said.

Kuester said the project costs approximately $950,000 and is self-funded through the airport’s enterprise budget.

“Runway 3/21 will be going through just a removal of existing rubber deposits from the landing zones at both ends of the runway, and then following the rubber removal, the marking removal will also happen,” Kuester said. “And then they'll do surface preparation so that the runway can receive asphalt seal coating as well as crack repair, and then the installation of new pavement markings will be the completion of the project.”

Keister said the facility will be closed to airplanes during the project, but will remain open for helicopters. Airport users and tenants are temporarily relocating to nearby airports, like Deer Valley, while the maintenance is ongoing.