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Valley Metro is redesigning more than half of its bus routes — and wants public input

KJZZ | By Connor Greenwall
Published October 12, 2026 at 8:19 AM MST
A Tempe police officer checks a Valley Metro bus on Sept. 24, 2025.
Valley Metro
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Handout
A Tempe police officer checks a Valley metro bus on Sept. 24, 2025.

Valley Metro is redesigning its bus network to include higher-frequency service, reduce duplicate routes and ensure easier transfers between buses and other forms of transit.

For the first time in two decades, the transportation agency is proposing comprehensive changes to the bus network, and is seeking public comment on the proposal.

The plan proposes changes to more than half of the 97 routes, such as improved service, better connections and route consolidation.

Michael Eshleman is Valley Metro's deputy chief of service planning. He said the way people travel has changed over the last couple of decades.

“In that 20 years, a lot has changed,” Eshleman said. “We've introduced and expanded the rail system. We've also experienced a great recession and a pandemic — and those have fundamentally changed the way people move.”

Eshleman said the agency wants to hear how people get around so any changes best serve the needs of the public.

“It's using the resources that we have more wisely,” Eshleman said. “We're doing a little bit less of that duplication. We're also expanding frequency on a bunch of routes that cross the rail line, so that we have frequent to frequent connections there.”

Eshleman said public comment, which can be done online, closes at the end of November.

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Connor Greenwall
Connor Greenwall is a reporter covering aviation, transportation and infrastructure at KJZZ.
See stories by Connor Greenwall