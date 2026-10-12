Valley Metro is redesigning more than half of its bus routes — and wants public input

Valley Metro is redesigning its bus network to include higher-frequency service, reduce duplicate routes and ensure easier transfers between buses and other forms of transit.

For the first time in two decades, the transportation agency is proposing comprehensive changes to the bus network, and is seeking public comment on the proposal.

The plan proposes changes to more than half of the 97 routes, such as improved service, better connections and route consolidation.

Michael Eshleman is Valley Metro's deputy chief of service planning. He said the way people travel has changed over the last couple of decades.

“In that 20 years, a lot has changed,” Eshleman said. “We've introduced and expanded the rail system. We've also experienced a great recession and a pandemic — and those have fundamentally changed the way people move.”

Eshleman said the agency wants to hear how people get around so any changes best serve the needs of the public.

“It's using the resources that we have more wisely,” Eshleman said. “We're doing a little bit less of that duplication. We're also expanding frequency on a bunch of routes that cross the rail line, so that we have frequent to frequent connections there.”