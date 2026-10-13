Arizona utilities will join new energy trading market, with or without largest trading partner

Arizona’s three largest utilities want to leave one energy trading market and join another. Based on letters from APS and Tucson Electric Power to the Arizona Corporation Commission, utilities believe trading in a new market, known as Markets+, will improve grid efficiency and long-term customer value.

APS believes they could save $24-$48 million a year by participating in Markets+, compared to the $10 to $13 million they’d save every year by joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market’s (WEIM) new day-ahead option.

TEP said Markets+ also performed better in its financial analyses.

Arizona’s utilities currently participate in WEIM’s real-time trading market.

Rising energy demands, extreme weather and growing reliance on intermittent resources like solar and wind have many utility companies seeking an easier and more sophisticated way to dispatch energy resources to one another in times of need. Many believe day-ahead resource trading is the solution.

Basically, utility companies pay a certain amount to participate in day-ahead markets. In return, they get the benefit of planning all of their system needs — including filling in gaps where needed or selling power where it's not — a day in advance with their neighbors, rather than trying to make these deals happen in the moment.

Utilities can still trade with neighbors outside these markets.

WEIM is currently where a majority of Western utilities exchange detailed resource information and initiate trades with one another in real-time.

Many Western utilities are now deciding if they’d like to transfer to WEIM’s day-ahead market or join the new one, formed by utilities and governed by them, along with some independent stakeholders and nonprofits.

Markets+ was created as an alternative to WEIM and is supported by Corporation Commissioner Nick Myers. The proposed market would include a smaller handful of utilities in the northwest, Arizona and Canada.

Proponents say the big plus to Markets+, is that it would not be operated by the California Integrated System Operator (CAISO). Myers believes that’s a benefit, because he says there’s been instances where CAISO withheld resources Arizona purchased to meet emergency demands, in order to meet their own.

The Pacific Northwest’s Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) would be one of the largest potential trading partners in Markets+ — which won’t begin its operations until 2027. However, BPA’s new CEO seems less sold on the option, based on a recent letter he penned to the newly formed governing board for WEIM.

Last year, a group of Western energy officials, including Corporation Commissioner Kevin Thompson, argued to hand authority of WEIM away from a board elected by California lawmakers and over to an independently elected board. California agreed to complete this governance transfer by 2028.

Myers says this was a good step, but wrote to his fellow commissioners that the new WEIM board can only set rules, while California grid operators will still have control over the flow of many resources.

On Sept. 23, Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson asked APS, TEP and Salt River Project to describe how joining Markets+ may change their utility resource planning, especially if BPA decides to stay in WEIM, rather than join their new market.

She asked for an answer by Oct. 9.

APS responded to Márquez Peterson by saying that energy purchased from other markets is not used as a substitute for installed capacity, so APS wouldn’t calculate its total emergency reserves based on what they can get from the market. They instead look at what energy they have installed and can operate themselves.

But, APS goes on to argue that Markets+ could be a viable option to “support avoided generation capacity buildout,” because Markets+ participants must follow the Western Power Pool’s resource adequacy standards, whereas WEIM’s Extended Day-Ahead Market (EDAM) participants do not.

TEP seconded the assertion that participating in energy markets does not replace their obligation to have enough installed capacity on their system to meet all of their customers’ demand, and then some.

TEP added that utilities joining Markets+ must prove they can provide for their system’s complete demand in order to participate.

APS admits that if Bonneville decides to drop out from Markets+, APS and others would be limited in certain opportunities for trading and day-ahead optimization of renewable and other energy resources. However, they refused to estimate the financial impact to ratepayers until they knew of BPA's decision.

TEP said that their studies found Markets+ offered regional diversity benefits with and without Bonneville’s participation.

Márquez Peterson asked the utilities to explain how they will deal with market seams — in other words, regulatory or planning differences that sometimes occur between two utilities trading energy resources.

APS says the emergence of day-ahead markets like WEIM’s Extended Day-Ahead Market and Markets+ should limit governance conflicts because they more easily and proactively gather trading transactions.

TEP says some friction has always been par for the course when two utilities are trading energy, whether they participate in an organized market or not, as utilities can and still often trade with one another outside these markets.