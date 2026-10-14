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Mayes sues OpenAI, says chatbot exposes Arizona kids to serious harms

KJZZ | By Bridget Dowd
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:33 PM MST
Artificial intelligence or AI has become a hot topic at universities over the past year.
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Artificial intelligence or AI has become a hot topic at universities over the past year.

Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing OpenAI, saying its chatbot exposes minors in Arizona to a range of serious harms that the company failed to disclose.

The complaint alleges widespread violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. A statement from Mayes’ office pointed to deceptive marketing practices and the concealment of features designed to make its chatbot simulate human compassion in order to draw Arizona users, including minors.

The complaint adds that OpenAI "put profits over safety" in its rush to introduce ChatGPT as the first generative‑AI chatbot.

According to the lawsuit, the platform has, in some instances, generated outputs that users have interpreted as encouraging self‑harm or violence toward others.

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Bridget Dowd
Senior field correspondent Bridget Dowd has a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
See stories by Bridget Dowd