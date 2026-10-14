Mayes sues OpenAI, says chatbot exposes Arizona kids to serious harms
Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing OpenAI, saying its chatbot exposes minors in Arizona to a range of serious harms that the company failed to disclose.
The complaint alleges widespread violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. A statement from Mayes’ office pointed to deceptive marketing practices and the concealment of features designed to make its chatbot simulate human compassion in order to draw Arizona users, including minors.
The complaint adds that OpenAI "put profits over safety" in its rush to introduce ChatGPT as the first generative‑AI chatbot.
According to the lawsuit, the platform has, in some instances, generated outputs that users have interpreted as encouraging self‑harm or violence toward others.
More news on AI and data centers in Arizona
-
Current forecasts often give warnings about hailstorms 30 minutes in advance. Researchers at Colorado State University say their models may be able to lead to alerts hours or days ahead of time.
-
Fossil fuel power could remain big player for decades to come as APS expects energy demand to doubleIn the recent resource plan APS filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission, natural gas power sources could almost double over the next decade and the Four Corners power plant could stay running longer than previously expected.
-
The proposed Cochise Supercomputer Campus would rank third in the nation for scale, coming behind investor Kevin O’Leary’s proposed 9-gigawatt Stratos Project in Box Elder County, Utah, and Fermi America’s 11-gigawatt Project Matador near Amarillo, Texas. The developer plans to meet with the community Nov. 4 at Cochise Elementary School.
-
As SRP races to meet unprecedented energy demands from data centers, elected board members are asking whether the utility — and its customers — are obligated to assume the added costs and risks of serving them.
-
Four Arizona communities, from Page to Pima County, have proposed or debated tighter rules on data centers in the past two weeks, as local leaders weigh water use, power demand and neighborhood impacts.