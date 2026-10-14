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You can see A24 movies at Harkins again on Oct. 16, theater chain says

KJZZ | By Emma Bradford,
Lauren Gilger
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:13 PM MST
Movie theater empty seats pandemic
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ

Arizona-based Harkins Theatres has reached a deal with movie studio A24, after previously being unable to secure a mutually agreeable partnership last month, says Michelle Bolden, public relations and community outreach specialist at Harkins.

While screenings for the dramatized Chris Hansen "To Catch A Predator" movie "Primetime" were pulled, moviegoers will be able to purchase tickets to that A24 film and others starting Friday, Oct. 16.

The low-budget thriller “Backrooms” has officially raked in nearly $400 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film of all time from indie film production company A24.

The film was directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, who first went viral on Youtube for his short horror clips.

A24’s indie hits also include the new Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony”; as well as “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet; and Oscar winners “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Moonlight."

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Emma Bradford
Emma Bradford is an intern at KJZZ and a senior at Arizona State University majoring in journalism and mass communications and political science with minors in business and Spanish. She is also currently a senior reporter for The State Press, ASU's student-run newspaper.
See stories by Emma Bradford
Lauren Gilger
Lauren Gilger, host of KJZZ's The Show, is an award-winning journalist whose work has impacted communities large and small, exposing injustices and giving a voice to the voiceless and marginalized.
See stories by Lauren Gilger