You can see A24 movies at Harkins again on Oct. 16, theater chain says
Arizona-based Harkins Theatres has reached a deal with movie studio A24, after previously being unable to secure a mutually agreeable partnership last month, says Michelle Bolden, public relations and community outreach specialist at Harkins.
While screenings for the dramatized Chris Hansen "To Catch A Predator" movie "Primetime" were pulled, moviegoers will be able to purchase tickets to that A24 film and others starting Friday, Oct. 16.
The low-budget thriller “Backrooms” has officially raked in nearly $400 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing film of all time from indie film production company A24.
The film was directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, who first went viral on Youtube for his short horror clips.
A24’s indie hits also include the new Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony”; as well as “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet; and Oscar winners “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Moonlight."
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The Phoenix Symphony’s season has been officially suspended indefinitely, but its musicians, Board of Directors and staff met Monday and say a comeback may be in the near-future.
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Musicians were given less than two weeks notice of the suspension, and they will lose health insurance on Nov. 30.
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City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
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This comes after laid-off musicians called for a halt on donations until the board had a clear plan for reinstatement of the season.
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An exhibit at a Phoenix gallery pays tribute to someone you’ve probably never heard of. "Ruthless" is a show based on the life of a woman named Ruth Bird Scholl