Mayes says she'll explore nuisance law as a way to curb unwanted data center development

Ahwatukee residents flooded a town hall in Mesa with Attorney General Kris Mayes on Wednesday to voice their concerns about a massive data center under construction in their community near homes, businesses, health offices and a preschool.

Residents at the meeting said the Menlo data center is improperly zoned given its intense energy demands and large fleet of backup diesel generators.

Some in the audience were concerned the facility’s cooling systems could leech toxic chemicals into local water supplies and that emissions from the generators could result in higher rates of cancer or heart disease. Others said Phoenix officials have been unresponsive to their zoning concerns and noise complaints throughout its construction.

Ana Marshall lives directly across the street from Menlo. She says she and her three young children are regularly awoken at early hours to intrusive sounds and lights coming from the site.

“There’s heavy machinery, there’s beeping. There’s stadium lighting, and I have not received any protection from the city of Phoenix. I want to make it very, very clear — I have not received a meaningful response.” Marshall said. “The only response I received on September 30 was acknowledgement that they have not reviewed any of my complaints since April.”

Paul Pascual / Cronkite News Ahwatukee resident Ana Marshall (left) speaks about the Menlo Digital data center at a town hall with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2026, at the Eagles Community Center in Mesa.

Another resident, Nancy Jagger, said Phoenix leaders told her there’s nothing they can do at this point to address zoning or environmental concerns with the project.

“It was really depressing the answers that we got,” Jagger said. “They told us that they had put new ordinances in place to address many of the issues. Yet — ‘Sorry, because it was effective in 2026 and this was all approved in 2025.’”

Mayes told residents her team would be exploring whether a nuisance lawsuit could be wielded as a final community backstop.

Mayes previously used nuisance law to challenge a Saudi alfalfa farming operation that was draining groundwater supplies in La Paz County. More recently, she said the simple threat of a nuisance lawsuit may have driven Aluminum Dynamic to abandon its proposed smelter project in Benson, Arizona.

“Benson, Arizona, had a similar concern as you do about the way things went down on their planning and zoning commission,” Mayes said. “I found out about it; went down there; did a town hall like this, and I’m very proud to tell you, I didn’t even have to file a nuisance lawsuit. I just threatened one and ADI is now building in Mississippi.”

But that may have been a one-off, as Arizona has strong protections for property owners that can make it hard to halt a major project like Menlo, once it's already been zoned and approved.

A local teacher, Sam Wyvern, worried even if Ahwatukee found a way to sue, the developer may turn around and sue the community for lost property values.

Mayes responded that there is an exception in the state’s bedrock property rights law, known as Proposition 207, for public nuisances.

Mayes spent part of the night addressing her own concerns about how the state is failing to address data center impacts. The attorney general so far is the only statewide elected official to call for a complete pause on their development.

Paul Pascual / Cronkite News Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes listens to speakers at a town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2026, at the Eagles Community Center in Mesa.

“I do not believe that Arizona has in place what it needs to adequately protect our communities from the negative impacts of the data center buildout that is underway,” Mayes said.

Mayes said her office has identified almost 40 planned data centers across the state. She says if all of those were built, they would consume more energy than every existing facility in the state combined and would increase water stress by a third.

“Imagine that — an increase of a 32% stressor on our water supplies at the very same time we are losing 30% of our Colorado River supplies,” Mayes said.

Mayes also believes APS and Tucson Electric Power’s requests for a 14% bump on residential energy rates could be related to the data center buildout.

“Data centers can require massive new infrastructure for power service, which residential customers will pay for unless costs are carefully and specifically assigned to those data centers,” Mayes said.

Mayes says it's up to state lawmakers to enact stronger resource protections, and up to utility regulators to prevent cost-shifting, but she isn’t confident the Arizona Corporation Commission has done that.

She pointed to recent reporting by 12News on a consumer advocate study that alleges APS shifted anywhere from $200 million to $600 million in data center-related fuel purchases over three years onto other customers.

Mayes told KJZZ if the Corporation Commission does not complete an audit of these expenses and how they were split among the rate base to see if a refund is necessary, her office will assess their options.